Easy-to-make veggie snacks

If you’re one of those people who are planning to have a party at home instead of going out on New Year’s Eve, this one is for you. While you may have to order in food if you’re calling a large number of friends, there are a few party snacks that you can make at home and have a great time.

Cheese straws

This could be a fun group activity that you do. You’ll need butter, cheddar cheese, all-purpose flour and salt. If you can get your hands on some Worcestershire and cayenne peppers, you’ll be taking this dish to a whole new level. Roll out the dough into a long tube and turn them into straw shapes. Use a flat block to roll them uniformly. Bake before you dig in.

Nachos and salsa

It’s a classic. All you need is nacho chips, which is easily available at any supermarket, and just whip up some salsa. You can opt for the store-bought salsa or make a simple one at home. Diced tomatoes, green chillies, onion, garlic, jalapeno, coriander leaves, salt and lime juice. Mix it all together and your homemade salsa is ready to be served. And the best part? If it doesn’t get over, you can store it and have it later.

Pull-apart garlic bread

It’s easy to make, it’s delicious and a change from the usual party snacks. Yon can either buy a loaf of bread from the supermarket or bake it yourself. If you’re doing the latter, you can layer it with butter and garlic goodness before you put it in the oven for the final outcome. If the bread if store-bought, cut the bread into square pieces, while keeping the bottom bit still intact, fill the butter garlic mixture within the gap. Bake it in the oven and your snack is ready.

Jalapeno popper

A party is incomplete if you don’t have jalapeno poppers on the menu. Gather cream cheese, oregano, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, milk, chilli powder, egg, flour, salt, breadcrumbs and oil ready for this recipe. Ball them up, crumb them, deep-fry them and get your party started.