Easy ways to keep your hair healthy while at home

With salons closed down, many of us are struggling to stay on top of our beauty game. This is especially true when it comes to one’s hair — irregular washes and rough treatment is bound to take a toll on our tresses.

Staying indoors does not mean you can’t pamper yourself. Here’s how you can keep your hair from looking dull and lifeless during the quarantine.

Tie your hair up

Braid it, put it up in a bun or experiment with a new style. With the temperature rising, tying your hair will keep it from becoming sweaty and greasy. Make sure to tie a loose knot; a tight hairstyle can distress the hair strands and lead to breakage.

Wash less frequently

Stretch the number of days between wash days. Frequently washing your hair can strip the follicles of natural oils, leading to an increase in oil production. This, in turn, makes hair feel greasy. Try to wash your hair once or twice a week. Use a homemade or natural dry shampoo to keep your hair feeling fresh for a longer time.

Condition it well

Using a conditioner helps smoothen and moisturise your hair. Masks are a good way to lock-in moisture as well. Coconut, olive, and avocado oils are easily absorbed into the hair shaft and contain the necessary fat content to keep hair soft. A hot oil therapy or a natural deep-conditioning mask can help hair feel smoother and less frizzy.

Use a wide-toothed comb

Wide-toothed combs help untangle knots with more ease than a normal comb or hairbrush. Brushes can also snag on hair, leading to pulling and tearing. Run a wide-toothed comb through damp hair to undo any snarls with minimum breakage.

Turn down the heat

Try to avoid using hot styling tools. Using a blow dryer and flat or curling irons can expose hair to extra heat, stripping it of its moisture. Avoid styling tools completely, especially if your hair tends to get dry. For healthier hair, use a towel to gently soak up excess water and let your hair air-dry.

Eat right

Make sure to eat foods that are rich in fatty acids, iron, and vitamins to nourish your hair. Incorporate food such as fish, spinach, yoghurt, guavas, oranges, lean meats, eggs, almonds and walnuts in your diet for stronger, shinier hair.