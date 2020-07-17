Educate, employ women to empower them: NGO founder

The LSN Trust (Lalitha Subbarao Nanjundayya Memorial Trust) is an NGO started by Nalini Nanjundayya that works with women and children.

In 2004, the trust began work under the banner of 4S Foundation. With the support of Motamma, the then minister for woman and child welfare and Sobha

Nambisan, principal secretary, women and child development, government of Karnataka, at the time, they began working with the inmates of the State Home of Karnataka. They provided training in Montessori, housekeeping and beautician courses in an effort to empower them.

“We began by counselling these women to help them out of the trauma that led them to this point. After this, we began to train them, so that they could get employed,” says Nalini. They even began working with TB and HIV patients. “The first paper bags in the state were made by these women. Over the next four years, they were able to empower 120 women. “These programmes helped them make a livelihood. It allowed them to live with dignity and to stand up for themselves,” she shares.

In 2008, the passing away of one of the members and the transfer of Nambisan forced them to shut down.

In 2013, Nalini started the LSN Trust. The goals remained largely the same, with the focus turning towards providing education and financial assistance. They have been involved in providing funding to artistes who wish to study further. They have also been networking with organisations run by or works with women with the aim of supporting them. They have been involved in helping Gayatri Joshi, the founder of Eco Sansar, a zero waste store in Kammanahalli by procuring glass containers for her.

At present, the organisation is involved in Covid relief efforts in the form of mask and food distribution.

For further information, contact 9845042179 or visit www.lsntrust.org.in