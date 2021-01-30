Elevate your instant noodles

Tired of the plain old Maggi, Top Ramen, Wai Wai, or Indomie? Here are few ways to make instant noodles more interesting. These variations can be further modified by adding your favourite veggies or meat.

Milk noodles

This one is a little controversial but works on the same principle one uses for alfredo pasta. Boil your noodles with milk and the seasoning packet. For a little extra flavour add some cheese.

Tandoori noodles

Is the curry flavour not spicy enough? Some tandoori masala mix is the perfect fix. Add in the desired amount with a knob of butter and finish it with a squeeze of lime. Perfectly spiced Maggi every time.

Satay noodles

Love Thai food but too expensive to order? Hack your Maggi with these simple ingredients. Slightly underboil your noodles and set it aside. Heat a tablespoon of peanut butter in a pan, add some soya sauce brown sugar and chilli flakes. Pour you Maggi into the pan and mix it up. If you’re feeling fancy, garnish with some chopped spring onion and crushed peanuts.

Carbonara noodles

If you want to add some creaminess to your noodles, add an egg yolk. Once the Maggi is cooked put it in the serving plate and mix an egg yolk into it, instant creaminess. Tip: Don’t waste the white, mix it into the Maggi while it’s cooking.

Lemon pepper noodles

Cook your noodles and drain it off the water. In a pan heat up some butter with two teaspoons of pepper and the juice of half a lemon. Once well-mixed toss in the noodles. If you’re a garlic fan, add it a clove or two of crushed garlic to the lemon pepper mixture and cook for a few minutes before adding in the noodles.