Event planners get innovative

With the fear of the Covid continuing, events are still held albeit with lesser people. While social events and marriages are allowed to only have 50 persons at them, a ceiling of 100 persons will apply after September 20, according to Unlock 4.

Business has been tough for event management companies, even as they innovate online and create fresh packages.

Many have waited for the directives to change, to have their events and weddings at specific locations.

Sandeep Sukumar, founder of CRS Wedding and Events planner, says, “Now, events have changed venues. Instead of lavish Palace Ground weddings, many are held at smaller halls, inside houses or in backyards.”

In a big choultry, big flower setups and backdrops which go up to 40 feet are used, which cannot be used at smaller weddings. Business had hit a low, but now people are getting used to smaller events, says Sandeep.

‘Business is bleak’

Hasirufy Concepts, an eco-friendly event management firm, lost events booked from April to May. Pragathi Badarinath, founder, says, “We even had to refund the advance payments.”

In these tough times, Pragati has created unique packages. “I have realised that keeping business alive is important and thus have forgone profit. The formats of events have changed: we have created eco-friendly decor that can be rented or bought. It can be pasted or tied by the client itself,” she says.

Events hosted on Zoom, with emcees have also been introduced. “Games and interactions with more than 100 people can happen here,” she says.

In all events, sanitisers and masks are necessary. “A smaller team is asked to be at the event. People are more skeptical about using reusable items so business for us is bleak still.”

High demands

The pandemic was a challenging phase for Evolves Events, but founders Sushma G S and Sharath Srivatsa, created alternative and different packages. Sushma says, “We started working as both the labour needed for the event and as planners.”

She details, “Earlier, we had packages like silver, gold, diamond and platinum. Now our birthday decor starts from Rs 4,999. Weddings at resorts with minimal people, e-invitations, catering, decor, photography, and accommodation, have been created.”

Events include physical distancing measures, thermal cameras at entry points, a cap on gatherings and mandatory mask wearing.

“Live streaming is arranged for clients, so they don’t miss out on blessings of elders,” she says.

Clients have more demands now. “They do not accept pre-heated food, want hot water with ‘kashaya’ provided, and regular sanitising of tables and chairs,” she says.

3D virtual event platform

Shubharambh Productions Pvt Ltd has been curating corporate and social events for more than a decade. While weddings and social events are being postponed, corporate events are still being held in a different avatar now.

Nisha Shrivastava, founder and director, says, “We were into large scale corporate events and destination weddings but now, we took the challenge and have created new concepts for weddings with virtual features, where they get an access to their loved ones globally, in just a click.”

Clients who want a larger crowd and have dream weddings planned, are waiting till December for the number of attendees allowed to increase.

Business events have been held for years and they continue to be held as virtual meetings and with social distancing. Nisha says, “We have created a 3D virtual platform, www.virtuallive.in, which is designed to support small to large scale business events with innumerable features. From live conferences, award nights, product launches, trade shows to live fun interactions and games, clients can experience an immersive environment of their choice and get access to many features.”

If someone wants to host an event at a particular destination, the event can be customised accordingly. “Virtual events have been on from May onwards. We now have more global clients because of our innovation with the platform and have evolved during this pandemic,” she says.



Wings Events has built an in-house studio with a

green screen, where backgrounds are added.



Switch to online packages

Arun Samuel, CMD, Wings Events, says business has been tough since April.

“Many events were cancelled, we hope they will happen later. We have switched to a lot of online packages for internal events for corporates like HR- and family-days,” he says.

External events at an in-house studio with a green screen have been introduced. “At the studios, speakers make their speeches in front of a green screen, which are later put together with the same background to look like everyone is at the same event and place,” he says.

Wings has invested in technology: different event formats, like a conference with different breakout rooms for workshops, exhibition stalls, have been created. “Clients are constantly looking at innovative technology,” he says.

Live events will take a while to come back, he observes.

Wings will be hosting a Shopping bazaar at apartment complexes in eight cities. “Apparel, sports equipment, healthcare and entertainment needs, one will find everything there. Since people are afraid to step out to showrooms, we will bring the showrooms to them,” he says.