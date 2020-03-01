‘Every session with ARR a learning experience’

Abhay Jodhpukar is a singer who made his debut in 2012 with the songs ‘Aalapane Mellane’, ‘Deepavali’ and ‘Neene Ee Kanna’ from the Kannada movie ‘Godfather’. However, his claim to fame came with ‘Moongil Thottam’ for the film ‘Kadhal’.

A graduate of AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, he has worked as a playback singer in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi. He has also learnt Qawwali and Hindustani classical. As part of Doublemint Freshtake, a multi-season music IP where artistes are asked to create two versions of four original compositions, Jodhpukar sang ‘Kanmani’. The song is the Tamil version of ‘Aadatein’ by Nikhil D’Souza. In a chat with Metrolife, the singer spoke about his journey, his latest song and more:

You have learnt Qawwali and Hindustani classical, which is such a diverse range. What motivated you to learn the genres?

When I joined the conservatory, my idea was to somehow stay in touch with music. I was finishing my BTech around that time, but music was always my passion. I started formally learning all these genres around then, after the realisation hit that music is what I wish to pursue.

Tell us about how you got selected for ‘Moongil Thottam’.

While I was studying at KM Music Conservatory, Rahman sir happened to hear me sing. It was this one line of Qawwali that I sang solo in a group session. Next thing I knew, I was travelling to sing for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Kadhal. He just wanted to try out my voice, but they really liked my rendition and they decided to retain it. That’s how it all started.

You have worked with some of the most illustrious music directors from down south. Are there any memorable incidents with any of them that you could share?

I think my most memorable experiences would have to be with Rahman sir, not only because I studied in his school, but because he has always been an inspiration for me. To have been launched by him is just the greatest thing. Every recording session with him is a learning experience. I think this has played a huge role in how I have evolved as a singer.

What were some of the challenges you faced when you started out?

Understanding where the composer is coming from, or what the director is trying to achieve.

For instance, when I sang my first song in Tamil, I did not know the language at all. I was struggling with the pronunciations. I could not understand what I had to sing. It is like when you get thrown in the ocean, you just have to figure out how to survive immediately. It is difficult to convey the essence of the song when you don’t know what you are singing and this was something I struggled with across south Indian film industries.

This is of course keeping aside the technicalities of music, such as maintaining the pitching, the tempo and texture.

Now, I have sung over 100 songs in the south, and I think I have understood the sensibilities of industries, culture and languages.

When will be hearing more of your indie music like your ‘Bhor Bhayi’?

Indie music has also been happening alongside. I started my YouTube channel where I put out covers and orginals as well. ‘Kanmani’ would be the latest of it. There are other songs lined up. I am working on a trilingual song, which should be coming out soon.

Tell us more about ‘Kanmani’.

It is a bilingual song. We wanted to do more than just translate the song. We already knew what the video was going to be like, so we thought we had the creative liberty of changing the lyrics completely.

I think we managed to create something original and both songs are so different from each other. Kudos to the entire team for pulling that off. Also, Nikhil did such a good job singing the original.

Other projects in the pipeline?

I have done a Tamil songs for the movie ‘99 Songs’. There are a few other projects lined up, as well.