'Excited about content that pushes barriers'

His Storyy’ tarring Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani, and Mrinal Dutt talks about the sensitive subject of homosexuality in a mature way. In a candid interview with Metrolife, actor Mrinal Dutt talks about the series, challenges in playing a gay character, and his upcoming projects.

Did you shoot during Covid? What was the experience like?

Yes, we did the shoot during December and January when the cases were comparatively few, so we managed to finish the shoot. Covid was still around so we were very careful. Since things were getting better in December and January I would say we were not scared, but definitely cautious.

After going through the script how did you react to your role as a homosexual person?

I have played the role of a homosexual person in a short film, but not in a longer format. I was already excited that they are making such inclusive content. I was not skeptical about the role being of a gay person, but I just wanted to be sure about how the makers are making it, as in, if they are representing homosexuality in the right light. Once I read the script I was very happy with it. The story sounded very brave to me and I was sold immediately. I thought that if I am getting the opportunity to do it then it better be done right and nicely.

Projecting the emotions of a homosexual not just as a partner but also to society must have been a very different experience for you. Was it challenging?

Being a homosexual does not change the way you feel things, right? It is more about how society sees it, how it is represented and the acceptance which makes all the difference. If someone’s love does not have a say in the world, if it is not accepted or even acknowledged is very difficult to fathom. So yes, to understand that feeling, I had to do my research. I watched a lot of content from across the world that represents homosexuality, and I have gay friends and I spoke to people, which helped me a lot.

How was it like working with your co-stars?

Satyadeep is a very good actor and has a very laid-back vibe about him. Working with them was like breathing. It was very smooth working with him and it is easy when you have intelligent actors like him who want to do things right and who are involved passionately in creating something. We share a good friendship. Priyamani is also amazing to work with. What’s common between the two actors (Satyadeep and Priyamani) is that they are very secure, down-to-earth and chill people.

You have a mixed bag of projects. Do you like experimenting?

Absolutely. I pick and choose from whatever I am offered. I am not very choosy with scripts. I do get offered a bunch of stuff, and I get really excited to see content that is pushing barriers. The story, the actors, the directors, that aspect matters, but more certainly I am attracted towards good stories, brave

stories.

Do you think OTT space has unleashed the potential of the film industry?

Yes, most definitely! Theatre and the traditional film industry have their own beauty and charm, but the OTT space has allowed so many directors, technicians, actors, and others in the film industry to showcase their skills and talent. OTT has allowed artists to experiment, and tell different stories, stories that were not told before.