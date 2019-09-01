Exploring feminine power through colours and poses

Fashion and portrait photographer Tara Louise McManus spent a better part of her growing up years in England. She studied and worked in London for the longest time, till she decided to relocate to Bengaluru, four years ago. A decade into photography, Tara, has developed her own distinct style.

She is showcasing her first solo exhibition at The Studio by LVDS in Cooke Town till September 15. The exhibits are themed around “Female Warriors” and explores feminine strength in the 21st century, while subverting how women have conventionally been seen in images. “The works challenge the traditional iconography of female representation: with their costumes, make-up and unusual poses,” Tara tells Metrolife. She is keen on challenging the traditional iconography of female representation through her latest work.

Her latest works are all photographs printed in black and white and later hand-coloured using watercolours and acrylic paint. Every frame explores the female power, says Tara. “I wanted to depict female power through these images with their make-up, styling and poses. I then enhanced them with the hand-painted element,” she adds. She points out that her subjects always feel like they own their power, their sexuality and their vulnerability. “These are not images for the voyeur. The viewer is not invited to gaze, but is challenged as an equal even when the subject is at their most vulnerable,” explains Tara.

The latest line of exhibits is inspired by the 19th-century photographs of Samurais, which were later tinted with watercolours.

Tara’s interest in photography and art stems from her childhood. Her father was a photographer and grandfather was a painter. “I was always exposed to art. My mother was also friends with many artists and has a lot of paintings and illustrations up in our house. I also studied both art and photography at school and university,” she explains.

Her higher education in art and photography has added new perspectives and dimensions to her work.

She has taken time to develop a style and she makes sure that every picture tells a story, either through the colours used or through the poses. “I have been working as a photographer for 10 years now. I used to paint and sketch a lot when I was younger, but I recently combined the two to create these images,” adds Tara.

Offering a platform to artists like Tara is Lourd Vijay, director of the studio. A popular salsa dancer, Lourd has now forayed in promoting art and artists through his studio. Talking about the idea behind the studio, Lourd, says “This is art and activity centre. The idea is to bridge art, artists and people who are remotely inclined to the arts. Art is a big medium to sensitise people. Cooke Town has a large segment of artists and musicians. It is a well-knit community. This studio will bring together people of all age groups and will be a space for people to interact and develop their skills in art and dance,” says Lourd. Tara’s will be the first of the many exhibitions to come.