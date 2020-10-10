Fashion shoots in the new normal

The fashion community took a hit during the pandemic, but they want to bring back the momentum. Photoshoots for new collections have begun in full swing. But what is it like shooting during the pandemic?

“The lockdown had a major effect and the tough luck is lingering. But we wanted to show people that the fashion community is not demotivated,” says designer Mahipal D Jain.

He set up a shoot for his label last month and the process of organising one was at least three times more difficult, he says. “Apart from the long list of safety precautions, the number of people on set had to be reduced. This meant that everyone was multitasking and taking on different roles,” he explains.

Model Deepti Mohan says that while she was initially worried about shooting during such a time, she was comforted by the fact that she was working with a team she was familiar with.

The shoot happened indoors, which, according to her, had pros and cons. “We were constantly touching things that others had touched and on top of that the AC was switched off due to the risk of ventilation. We were sweating buckets and had to get a lot of touch ups,’ she says. She adds that changing outfits was easier in an indoor shoot.

She says the most difficult thing to do was to reel in her energy on set. “I’m so used to celebrating with high fives and hugs after a good shot and interacting closely with everyone. That aspect was surely missed,” she says.

With masks being the norm, models would have to rely solely on verbal cues. “It took some time to get used to not getting instant feedback by way of everyone’s expressions. It was definitely a different experience, but I wouldn’t say it was a bad one,” she says.

For basketball player Varun Srinivas, this shoot was his first. “I was paranoid at first, but I was convinced of the safety. I had nothing to compare this experience to but I really enjoyed myself,” he says. Unlike Deepti, it took him two hours to get used to the masks, “once I got the hang of it, it was fun and I’m open to doing more during the pandemic,” he adds.