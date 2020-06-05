Fashion studios, boutiques restart with precautions

Most industries took a hit during the lockdown, with fashion being one of them. As retail shops and outlets ready themselves to get back on their feet, fashion designer studios and boutiques are also working out possible mechanisms to get back to the grind.

Temperature screening, wearing masks and sanitising hands are some common measures they are implementing. Metrolife checked with some boutiques in the city about their action plan.

Three-pronged strategy

For designer Vandana Raj, hygiene at the boutique has always been a focus. She says, “With the onslaught of Covid-19, we have made sure that all touch points are well covered. We have moved some of our equipment and stitching units out of the boutique to create more room for free movement to maintain social distancing. Our employees roster has been rearranged so that they come in on specific days, which has helped us reduce the number of people at the boutique at any given point in time.”

While taking measurements, the staff tries its best to maintain distance, and the work is done with gloves and sanitisers are frequently used.

“Since we are a bespoke clothing boutique, most of our clients are by invitation or appointment. We will ensure that the appointments do not clash. Clients can also shop online through our digital platforms, and we provide door delivery,” she says.

The detailing and interactions about garments will be done through video call and WhatsApp, and after the design is finalised, clients will be called for trial. The boutique has a three-pronged strategy to keep the clients and employees safe.

“Suppliers are advised about precautions they need to take while delivering materials. We sanitise the materials we receive too. For employees, temperature is measured and recorded before entering, hands sanitised at regular intervals, and masks and gloves worn to avoid direct contact,” she adds.

When clients come to the store, their temperature is also checked and they have to sanitise their hands before entering the boutique. “They are given gloves if they want to browse through our collection at the store.”

Trial room for own customised garments only

Designer Shammy Choraria of the brand ‘Chola by Sanjay and Shammy’ says that they have opened their studio but are careful to maintain social distancing and the constant sanitisation of seating areas, design equipment and places people are likely to touch.

She says, “We will ensure that the staff wear masks and sanitise their hands regularly. Meetings with clients are on appointment-basis, which was how it was even before the lockdown. We have always discouraged casual walk-ins and are restricting to one client at a time now.”

The studio has spacious sofa seating, which has been repositioned to enable reasonable social distancing.

“Temperature screening is mandatory. A foot-operated hand sanitiser stand is set up at the entrance, where clients are mandated to sanitise their hands before entering. The lounge areas where they sit are sanitised immediately after they leave the studio,” she says. The garments are touched only by the staff and clients are discouraged from touching them.“The customers use the trial room to try out their own customised garments only and the room is sanitised after each usage. Trials of garments on the shelf are not allowed,” she adds.

Once a client has confirmed an order, further updates and discussions happen online. “Images of reference embroidery and trial garments are shared online and visits by the client to the store is minimised,” says Shammy.

Prior appointments are a must

Designer Shiny Alexxander is clear that her studio will not be entertaining walk-ins in the current situation.

“Prior appointments are a must now. We have a lot of clients we have been working with for years together and it is not necessary for them to come over. Most of our consultation has been moved online,” she says.

For customised orders and designs, where measurements have to be taken, the client will come in, but only after a thermal temperature screening and a few questions about how they are feeling.

“I used to sanitise my measurement kit even before the Corona situation, and will continue to do so. Apart from masks, we have ordered face shields for me and my staff,” she says. Chairs in the store are now placed at a greater distance. “We advise clients that when they come in, they are not accompanied by more than one other person,” she adds. Garments prepared are sanitised “Only one person is allowed in the trial room and it is sanitised soon afterwards,” Shiny adds.

A day at a time

Designer Namrata G of the brand ‘Namrata GB’ says that apart from giving masks to clients who don’t have them and sanitising at the entrance, the studio is insisting on attending to one client at a time.

“After the client leaves, we will clear everything, sanitise the chairs and tables again. If they have tried a garment which requires alteration, it will be sanitised,” she says. Trials for ready-to-wear outfits are currently not being allowed. “Our clients are familiar with our clothes and the sizes; for customisation, trials are done and alterations are done,” she says.

Namrata adds that the studio is looking at minimal appointments right now.

“We are going easy. Let’s see how changes can be made when the uncertainty settles down,” she adds.