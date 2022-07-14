Father-daughter duo to perform on July 17

Actor-playwright Y G Mahendran and daughter Madhuvanti will stage two plays at Krishnadevaraya Hall, Malleswaram, on July 17.

‘Perumaale 2’ is a play authored by TV and film writer G Radhakrishnan and will be performed by Madhuvanti and senior artistes. It is directed by S Sureshwar, Mahendran’s protege.

At 7 pm, UAA theatre company presents ‘Charukesi’, a play written by Venkat, and directed by Mahendran, with himself, Supini and team as actors.

’Perumaale 2’ is a forceful satire with excellent comedic punches and a positive message, whereas ‘Charukesi’ is a powerful play about a famous Carnatic musician. “The plays are equally entertaining and interesting,” Mahendran told Metrolife over the phone.

Mahendran has entered his 61st year in Tamil theatre and 51st year in cinema this year. “I love theatre because I was born into

it and one is presented

with opportunities to learn every day.”

Madhuvanti has been in Tamil theatre for 10 years and performed in India and abroad with her theatrical company Tom Mediaas.

She is a third-generation theatre artiste, film actor, dancer, singer, and social activist.

Mahendran’s career spans over four decades and involves over 200 films, ranging across a wide variety of genres. He has acted with his brother-in-law in films such as ‘Veera’ and ‘Pokkiri Raja’.

The tickets are priced between Rs 750 and Rs 1,000.

Bengaluru connect

Y G Mahendran says he has deep ties with Bengaluru as his father is from Malleswaram, and he has many relatives here. Reminiscing about his time in the city, Mahendran says, “During my school days, Bengaluru was my favourite vacation spot, and I spent most of the summer there. We have also been performing our plays in Bengaluru for 30-40 years and enjoy performing here almost every year.”