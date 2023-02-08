Festival dedicated to drums

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2023, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 00:17 ist
Gino Banks

Bengaluru Drum Fest, a music festival dedicated to drumming, is coming up on Thursday.
The festival will see performances by the who’s who of the drum and percussion circle, including Gino Banks, Pramath Kiran, Aditya Bhagavatula, and up-and-coming artiste Steven Samuel. The festival is curated by well-known drummer Arun Kumar. The festival is presented by Babu School of Rhythms.

The festival was earlier held in 2019 and 2020. “Drums are often seen as accompaniments. We intend to showcase drums just like other instruments like the flute and the guitar,” he says.

The event includes an experimental percussion performance making use of bottles and vessels, by Vinod Shyam. Tickets are available online.
*February 9, 7 pm, Chowdiah Hall.

 

