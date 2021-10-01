Five big game launches in October

The pandemic has been tough and everybody is coping with it in their own way. According to a new study, the number of gamers has shot up by 39% since 2020. Of which, 16% of respondents claim that gaming had a positive effect on their mental health.

The gaming enthusiasts can rejoice because October has some big and most-awaited launches lined up. Let’s take a look.

FIFA 22

FIFA is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts (EA) and FIFA 22 is, well, their 29th instalment in the series. You can expect new squads, player ratings and a first-in-the-franchise Hyper Motion Technology that will be exclusively available on the next-gen consoles and Stadia. This dropped just yesterday.

Details on ea.com

Jett: The Far Shore

The plot is set in a faraway world, in outer space, on a planet brimming with oceans. The task is to get into the shoes of Mei, a lone scout, and fly to this oceanic planet on a ‘Jett’ to fight different creatures and save its inhabitants. It’s a cinematic delight. The game releases on October 5.

Details on jett.fyi

Far Cry 6

Far Cry’s latest offering is set in a fictional Caribbean Island Yara. In this instalment, El President Antón Castillo is the big baddie, a role played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito.

In this action-adventure first-person shooter game, you get to use makeshift weapons and powerful vehicles, and hire animal companions called ‘Amigos’. But there’s more. This time, you get the added benefit of a ‘Fangs for Hire’ system to topple the tyrannical regime.

The game releases on October 7.

Details on ubisoft.com

Back 4 Blood

Coming from the makers of the critically-acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise, this one promises to be a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter. You are at the centre of a war against Riddens. The latter group has been overrun by a parasite and turned into zombies that are bent on wiping out the human civilisation.

The game releases on October 12.

Details on back4blood.com

Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires is a series of historical real-time strategy video games, originally developed by Ensemble Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

It has a lot to live up to with this highly anticipated follow-up but creators have hit a safe spot. As per the trailer, it reminds one of the well-liked Age of Empires 2. In this one, the Rus are up in arms against the Holy Roman Empire.

The game releases on October 28.

Details on ageofempires.com