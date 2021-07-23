Five films made around boxing

Many Indian films in recent times have portrayed the marvel of boxing through some blockbuster action and screenplay. These films have also shown that the contact sport is just not about two people throwing punches at each other, but also about the culmination of the drama in a sportsperson’s life.

Metrolife lists five such Indian films based on boxing.

Mary Kom

This 2014 Hindi sports film is based on the life of an acclaimed Indian boxing champion, Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of the boxer, and the film involves the journey of Mary Kom from her initial struggles to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. This Bollywood film, made on a budget of $180 million, became the first Hindi film to be premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film festival and also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Pailwaan

This is a Kannada sports action film starring Sudeep. The 2019 film directed by S Krishna also has Sunil Shetty and Akanksha Singh in lead roles. Sunil Shetty plays the role of Sarkar who tutors Sudeep in wrestling before he starts boxing training from Vijayendra. The plot of the film is about an orphan who goes to become a wrestling and boxing champion despite all odds. The film is message-driven and motivates children who dream of a career in sports.

Toofaan

Starring Farhan Akhtar, who plays the role of a national-level boxer, this film is a Hindi sports drama that was premiered on July 16 this year. The film portrays the journey of a street goon and his struggles before gets to the national championships. The film, directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film caters to the marginalised ones who aim to make big in boxing. The film is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime.

Sarpatta Parambarai

The film directed by Pa Ranjith is a Tamil-based sports film. The film stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, and Sanchana Natarajan. Set during the 1970s, the film revolves around the rivalry between two clans called Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai. The film also highlights oppression and the boxing culture in the locality with politics driving the nature of the game.

Saala Khadoos

This is a 2016 Tamil sports film that features R Madhavan as a boxing coach. Ritika Singh plays the role of an aspiring boxer. The plot of the film is about a boxer, who was not backed by the Indian boxing association, later accomplishes his dream of winning gold for India by training an amateur boxing girl of the fishing community. The film showcases a beautiful friendship and an everlasting journey towards achieving the impossible dream. Both Ritika and Madhavan won their respective Filmfare Best Actor awards for this film.