Five films on engineers and their lives

In a country where most parents want their child to become an engineer, there are enough films that capture the joys and travails of becoming one. Get your popcorn ready this weekend and watch our selection of films based on engineering. Better still, organise an online watch party with your favourite batchmates or long-forgotten friends from the engineering days. World Engineers Day was on September 15.

Kirik Party

A Kannada rom-com, it was directed by Rishab Shetty. The film, starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravinnd Iyer, Dhananjay Ranjan, and Pramod Shetty, was a box-office hit.Karna (Rakshit) leads a gang of mischievous students in a college. The film explores how these aimless students become responsible adults and engineers.

Where: MXPlayer

Velai Illa Pattathari

Better known as VIP, Velraj’s directorial is a Tamil action-comedy. The film’s lead was Dhanush and Amala Paul. Raghuvaran (Dhanush), a civil engineering graduate, has been unemployed for a while. The film explores the challenges he faces and overcomes to bag a job he likes.

Where: Voot

Happy Days

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this 2007 film featured Varun Sandesh, Rahul Haridas, Nikhil Siddharth, Vamsee Krishna, Tamannaah, Sonia Deepti, Gayatri Rao, and Monali Chowdhary in lead roles.

The plot explores the life, experiences and beliefs of eight friends at an engineering college. They form an inseparable bond during their time in college as they face bullying, strict professors and intense examinations. So popular the film was that it was dubbed in Malayalam and remade in Kannada as ‘Jolly days’ and in Tamil as ‘Inidhu Inidhu’. The film is sure to make engineering students and graduates nostalgic.

Where: Amazon Prime, YouTube

3 Idiots

A coming-of-age comedy drama, the film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s wildly popular novel ‘Five Point Someone’. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, in lead roles.

The film follows the friendship of the three students at a premier engineering institute in India — Farhan Qureshi (Joshi), Raju Rastogi Madhavan) and Ranchhodas Chanchad aka Rancho (Aamir Khan). The film captures scene and moods that are reminiscent of engineering days — strict principal, fun hostel life, societal pressures, family drama among others.

Where: Netflix

Udaan

The 2010 Hindi film was the directorial debut of Vikramaditya Motwane. It starred Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Anand Tiwari. The story centered around a teenager who was forced to live with his disciplinarian and ‘over-controlling’ father after he was expelled from his boarding school.

He is forced to pursue engineering despite his dream of becoming a writer. The story and songs will leave you teary-eyed.

Where: Netflix