Five films to watch for the Kannada spirit

Aakasmika

This action-drama directed by T S Nagabharana, features Dr Rajkumar, Geetha and Madhavi in lead roles. The film was based on Ta Ra Su’s trilogy ‘Aakasmika’ – ‘Aparadhi’ – ‘Parinama’. This is the second movie that is based on a novel by the same writer; the first being ‘Naagarahaavu.’ The movie was produced by S A Govindaraju, with the music and lyrics written by Hamsalekha. This film does a good job stirring patriotic fervour in every Kannadiga. The song ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Hutta Beku’, was widely embraced at the time and is still seen as the unofficial anthem of Kannadigas.

Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragod

The movie crossed the 100-day mark, proving that good cinema can also be commercially viable. Written, directed and produced by Rishab Shetty, the film has actors Anant Nag, Ranjan, Sampath, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor, Mahendra, Sohan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and Manish Heroor, among other. It won Best Children’s film at the 66th National Awards in 2019. It follows the members of a tiny hamlet in Kasaragod trying to save a Kannada medium school, reinforcing the idea that Kannada and its history should be taught to children from a young age.

Kannada Deshadol

Directed by Aviram Kanteerva, and featuring Jane Volkova, Suchendra Prasad and Thaarak Ponnappa in the lead roles, the film delves into the diversity that Karnataka offers. Sharath Kumar is the director of photography, while Sathwik Aradhya and Soloman Raj Melangi have worked on the music. The film looks at why it is important to protect and preserve the Kannada language, which is one among the oldest Dravidian languages.

Kannad Gothilla

The movie marked the debut of Mayuraa Raghavendra, who wrote and directed the film. The film has actors Hariprriya and Sudharani in lead roles. The music is by Nakul Abhyankar and cinematography by Giridhar Divan. The story is about teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas and comes with a good dose of humour.

Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru

This is a comedy-drama movie with actors Jaggesh and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. Kalidasa, a teacher at a Kannada medium school, fights against the education system and society, which promotes English medium education over the local language. The brave fight put up by a teacher to save the school from an abrupt closure forms the crux of the story. It is directed by Kaviraj and features music by Gurukiran.