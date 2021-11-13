Five foreign language shows that you must watch

Are you bored of the same old work from home routine? Even though there is a trending list, are you still stuck in a conundrum about whether to watch it or not? If that was a yes, here’s a list of five foreign-language shows for you to check out.

Squid Game

Squid Game, a Korean language drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk has become one of the most popular shows and is all over the internet today. 456 participants enter a contest as the last resort to repay their debt. ‘Survival of the fittest’ is the theme incorporated and even though the participants are likely to go to any extent for money, the show teaches various lessons throughout.

Narcos

This Spanish show about Pablo Escobar, Narcos, which goes for about three seasons is another binge-worthy series to watch. This show outlines the story of Pablo Escobar’s life, even though the tale begins with an ecstatic high, this feeling fades when he hits the rock bottom. Filled with conflict, the show demands your undivided attention and if you’re not focused enough, you might go off course.

Money Heist

Another out-of-the-ordinary Spanish crime drama, Money Heist, depicts a group of thieves led by “The Professor” who plans to accomplish a heist. The thieves use code names and these are the names of the cities that they prefer. An edge-of-the-seat thriller for sure as there are many variations in the storyline. If you liked Prison Break, this show is for you.

The Twelve

The Twelve, a Flemish courtroom drama where the jury has to make a decision about a murder case. It is not just about how they take a stand it is also about why they make that choice. This show is for you if you’re a fan of Twelve Angry Men.

Dark

A German science-fiction thriller, Dark, directed by Baran bo Odar, is a show that makes any layman curious about an uncertain, endless circle of life and the occurrence of experiences in the past, present and the future. When a child goes missing, the people of a small town called Winden, go ahead and discover fascinating places which they would’ve never ever come across. This jaw-dropping show is surely a delight for binge-watchers with its many plot twists.