Five hair care tips to follow this winter

Coconut oil

Nothing can beat the good ol’ champi with coconut oil. Use lukewarm oil and massage it into your scalp and ends of the hair. Leave it overnight and wash it the next day. Oiling regularly will prevent hair breakage and damage.

Avoid hairdryer

Avoid relying on a hairdryer to style your hair or even dry it after a wash. The heat will soak the moisture from your hair cuticles, resulting in dry and dull hair.

Use sandalwood

Those with extremely dry hair, mix some sandalwood oil and olive oil and rub it gently through the ends of your hair. Use sparingly to avoid your hair from looking too oily.

Honey and rice milk

Rice milk is prepared by grinding rice with water. Mix this with two tablespoons of honey. Apply this mixture on the ends of the hair and the scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash with a shampoo of your choice. If repeated it once every week, it will help keep your hair moisturised, while giving it a shine.

Tea with warm water

Mix tea in lukewarm water and use as a final rinse, after you wash your hair with the shampoo. This is especially great for people with coloured hair, as tea helps in protecting the hair colour. If your hair is light coloured, then use chamomile tea.