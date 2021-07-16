Five movie dramas about law and justice

Vakeel Saab

A remake of the legal thriller ‘Pink,’ ‘Vakeel Saab’ starring Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla takes on the issues of regressive views on society. The story revolves around three women caught in a false allegation, backed by a lawyer (Pawan Kalyan) to fight against the case as well as the gender stereotyping around it.

Paava Kadhaigal

‘Paava Kadhaigal’ is a recent Tamil anthology comprising four movies, ‘Thangam’, ‘Love Panna Uttranum’, ‘Vaan Magal’ and ‘Oor Iravu’, directed by prominent directors of Tamil industry Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Sivan, Gautam Menon and Vetrimaran respectively.

The movies delve into complex relationships, issues of inter-caste marriage, lesbian relationships and how the characters battle societal opposition.

Shahid

Shahid is an underrated biographical drama based on the life of slain Indian lawyer Shahid Azmi. Portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, the movie brings out the life story of criminal the defence lawyer and his selfless work towards getting justice for individuals who he believed were wrongfully convicted.

Section 375

Starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda ‘Section 375’ deals with the issues of sexual harassment and consent. The story revolves around an assistant costume designer who is sexually assaulted by her boss.

With Richha Chadda playing the victim and Akshay Khanna trying to prove his client’s innocence by framing it to be an illicit affair, this legal thriller is an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Act - 1978

Written and directed by Manjunath Somashekara Reddy, popularly known as ‘Mansore’, ‘Act-1978’ revolves around a pregnant widow fed up with bureaucratic obstacles. She takes up a violent path to get justice.

The movie features veteran actors H G Dattatreya, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, late Sanchari Vijay with Yagna Shetty as the protagonist. It won the best director award for Mansore in the second Chandanavana Film Critics Academy awards and also was nominated in various other categories, including best film, screenplay, actress, dialogues, and lyrics.