Five plays to be streamed to help artistes in distress

Sanchaya, a Bengaluru-based theatre group active for 31 years, has launched an initiative to support theatre artistes across Karnataka.

The group will be streaming five video-recorded plays in Kannada from October 2 for a benefit series called Sanchaya Cares. The plays are Kailasam’s comedy ‘Ammavra Ganda’, Prasanna’s satire ‘Tadroopi’, Srinivasa Vaidya and Vasudhendra’s family drama ‘Shradha Mathu Stainless Steel Paatregalu’, and two Shakespeare adaptations, ‘Tempest’ and ‘Neeru Kudisida Neereyaru’ (‘Merry Wives of Windsor’).

The plays were recorded over the past month in a safe environment at Shankara Foundation, Kanakapura Road. Krishna Hebbale, convenor, Sanchaya Cares, says, “Some artistes like us have alternative professions but many full time artistes are finding it difficult to survive the pandemic.”

Fuc.in, a website initiated by film director Pawan Kumar, will stream the plays. “They are ticketed shows and every rupee will be used to provide a stipend to the artistes, especially seniors and women,” says Krishna, who has also acted in films like ‘Lucia’.

The group plans to pay Rs 3,000 for three months to at least 300 artistes. “If we generate enough funds, we will extend it to six months, or till normalcy resumes,” he says

The initiative is supported by well-known theatre and film personalities Arundathi Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Sathish Ninasam, and B Suresh, Jayant Kaikini and Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar. The process will be completely transparent, and all details will be published on the group’s website from time to time, Krishna says.

Sanchaya has already extended support to 35 artistes. “Theatre is a small community. We are connected to many groups across Karnataka and that is how we identified needy artistes,” he says. To convince people to come out and watch a play will take time. “At least the next six months look bleak,” he says, appealing to theatre buffs to contribute.

To watch

Plays streamed from October 2, 9 am. They will remain on the website and can be watched for two months on www.thefuc.in/sanchaya

To donate

Email sanchayacares@gmail.com or call 98453 82525, 98456 97167, 98453 94300.