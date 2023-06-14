Five unusual gifts for Father’s Day

Father's Day is on June 18

  • Jun 14 2023, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 02:35 ist
With Father’s Day (June 18) just around the corner, Metrolife curates a list of offbeat and quirky gift ideas for fathers. 

Reading subscription 
Scribd, a digital library, has over a million books, audiobooks, and magazines all of which can be accessed on any device. The limitless access is ideal for dads who enjoy reading a wide range of genres and articles.

Price: Rs 299 per month

Where: scribd.com

Gift box 

For the dad who loves his coffee and chocolate, the Fragrance and Caffeine stressbuster gift box from Boxup Gifting is a good option. It comprises a jar of instant coffee, a chocolate bar, a scented candle and a travel mug. 

Price: Rs 2,080

Where: boxupgifting.com

Wine accessories

The golf-inspired wine set comes with a bottle opener, stirrers and a cork screw in a vegan leather case. Each piece takes the shape of elements synonymous with the sport, such as golf balls and clubs. The case can also be personalised with your father’s initials. 

Price: Rs 1,925

Where: igp.com

Self-stirring mug

With its built-in automatic stirring mechanism, this unique mug saves the effort of stirring hot liquids. Simply push the button and wait for the beverage to stir itself. It’s the perfect present for busy dads who love their morning cuppa. 

Price: Rs 899

Where: bigsmall.in

Care package

Bare Necessities’ self-care bundle includes a charcoal soap bar, a shampoo bar, a conditioner bar, moisturiser, lip balm, handwash powder, a refillable bottle and a bamboo toothbrush. Vegan, eco-friendly and natural, the products are designed for the eco-conscious father. 

Price: Rs 2,100

Where: barenecessities.in

