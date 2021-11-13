Five-year-old wins record book entry

Five-year-old Tarun S has entered the World Book of Records, London, as the ‘World’s Youngest Graphic Designer’. What started as an activity to keep Tarun occupied has now become one of Tarun’s biggest talents, his mother Vasanthi Annamalai, tells Metrolife.

“I let him play on MS Paint and he took a great liking to it. He was two then. He would make paintings using the software and soon also started learning how to use MS 3D,” she says. Over three years, Tarun has made 180 graphic images.

“It’s not just pictures that he draws. He tells stories through these images. He picks a theme and bases the entire graphic image around that and also names the projects with my help,” she says. Some images designed by Tarun are ‘Tour of the solar system’, ‘Meeting of planets by Mario and Luigi’ and ‘Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall’.

Impressed by the five-year-old’s talent, the World Book of Records, London, is including him in its Kids’ Edition of 2021 as one of the world’s youngest graphic designers and game makers.

In 2019, he entered the India Book of Records as the 'Youngest talented kid with an extraordinary memory and self-learning skill’.

With an ever-growing interest in celestial objects, Tarun plans to visit space with his mother one day. “I would also like to become a chef and a painter. Colours make me happy,” he says. He also makes educational videos with his mother on Youtube (@Tarun kids TV).