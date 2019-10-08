Floral saris in vogue this festive season

A sari is a timeless piece of sheer elegance. No matter which part of India you are from, this six-yard attire is a staple in every women’s ethnic wardrobe.

Floral printed saris, reminiscent of the ’80s, are now the darlings of social media, thanks to a few celebrities and designers, who are bringing the look back. The festive season seems to be seeing many fashionistas rocking their traditional avatar in this classic print.

This Deepavali, wrap yourself in a floral-printed sari and don’t stop yourself from experimenting with your blouse sleeves and neckline. From sleeveless, ruffle, noodle-strap, cap-style and full-sleeves to boatneck, high-neck, cold-shoulder and tie-back blouses, get your tailor to do some out-of-the-box stitching.

Give your style a retro spin by opting for a floral sari with a ruffle blouse. A sleeveless or puff-sleeves blouse can also do wonders for your look.

Is the size of the floral print important?

Unlike stripes that are known to create an illusion of one’s height and body type, the size of the flower primarily depends on the wearer’s taste and choice, says city-based designer Sounak Sen Barat of ‘House of Three’. “For me, it doesn’t really matter. It depends more on what is trending currently. From Chintz prints to botanical illustrations, there are many different sizes that one can experiment with,” he says.

The key to choosing a print is to understand what you are comfortable in and confident enough to pull off.

Choose the right fabrics

Floral prints look elegant in light-weight and flowy fabrics. ‘Chanderi’ cotton silk, ‘Jamdani’, cotton ‘mulmul’, linen, chiffon and organza will make the classic print standout.

“I recommend opting for handloom fabrics; apart from making the sari look classy, these fabrics are sustainable and thus, there is no pressure on the environment,” says Sounak.

Accessorise

Minimalism is the key to donning a floral sari. Keep your look simple with a pair of statement earrings and a few bangles.

Make sure you don’t go overboard with your accessories because there is a lot happening with the floral prints anyway. You wouldn’t want to confuse people with your attire. Strike a balance - if you are wearing a statement earring, keep your neck empty. This will help highlight the sari in a subtle way.

You can also go for a choker neckpiece instead of the regular heavy jewellery.

Pull back your hair into a bun for a sleek look. Try to experiment with a ‘messy-bun’ too, you might just be able to rock that.

Complete your look with a ‘potli’ bag and make those heads turn.