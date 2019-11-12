For many, cosplay is second job

For comic book lovers, the end of the year can mean only one thing—convention season. It is time to meet creators, writers, other fans and most importantly, it is time for cosplay. A portmanteau of the phrase ‘costume play’, cosplay refers to the process of replicating and embodying your favourite fictional characters, the concept gained popularity in the ‘90s when Japanese anime and manga became more commonplace. However, in India, it is only in the past three years that people have begun indulging in the art of cosplay.

The process is arduous as the costume design take anywhere between one or two months or a year, depending on the attention to detail. Creating these costumes can be an expensive task as well. So why do people do this?

For many, it is the satisfaction that comes from having created a perfect replica of their favourite character, and for others, it is for the sense of community that comes from being a cosplayer. As new as this space is, many are turning cosplay into their profession. While this is a more lucrative career in other parts of the world, here, they have to take up another job to be able to sustain themselves. With Bengaluru Comic Con 2019 just around the corner, Metrolife caught up with a few cosplayers and spoke to them about their work.

Rahul Diwakar

A content executive at Mindshare, Rahul start cosplaying when he attended the 2013 Comic Con. “I dressed as hollow Ichigo Kurosaki from ‘Bleach’. It was not my best work, but it was only the start,” he shares. Now, on an average, he attends three to four events within the city.

He doesn’t think cosplay is a viable career option here. “If people stop watching Bollywood movies and took to comics, video gaming and anime, things would be different. As of now, unless you are one of the best, it is difficult,” he explains. For him, this is fun, but it is a seasonal job, and one can earn the most during a big event. He suggests that on an average, one can earn between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 a month. “It is quite easy to balance a full-time job with cosplay. I manage to use my contacts to get easy-to-wear costumes,” he says.

It takes him about two weeks to a month to create a costume. This year, he has a budget of up to Rs 10,000. He draws inspiration from living Ichigo. His go-to costume is ‘Kurotsuchi Mayuri’. His biggest challenge, he says, is eve-foam crafting. While he doesn’t have a background in design, he suggests that most cosplayers are architects, engineers who specialised in autocade or have an artist and design background. “While one doesn’t need to know stitching or design to be a cosplayer, it is a definite plus point. Or you need to have a go-to tailor,” he says.

Nabil Khan

Nabil Khan, a mechanical engineer by degree, began cosplaying at the Bengaluru Comic Con 2014. “It was just something my friends and I put together last minute, and many liked it. It stuck on since then,” shares Nabil. Now, he participates in four to five events a year. “I don’t participate in all the events as a contestant, often I am a judge or a special guest,” he

says.

While cosplay in itself is not lucrative, he says that it is a gateway to other opportunities. He runs a studio called ‘Nabil Khan Creates’, where he makes props and installations, costumes for movies, and other conceptualising work. “It is a workshop and a cafe for those who love to build stuff. I am also opening a gallery cum workshop for other upcoming artistes to showcase their work,” he says.

He hopes to be able to help others like him gain popularity and have the option of making cosplay their career. “Cosplay is seasonal, but I can make props and costumes for others throughout the year. I charge anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per costume, depending on the materials used and the time spent on it,” he shares. It takes him up to four months to make a costume, depending on the number of elements involved, and it sets him back by about Rs 80,000 to make it.

He draws his inspiration from comics and gaming. The Wolverine is his go-to the costume. The biggest challenge, he says, is sourcing materials. “I look for alternate do-it-yourself, which works, but it would be nicer to find readymade stuff,” he muses. He believes that his background in engineering has helped him think outside the box. Anyone can cosplay, he says, regardless of whether they have a background in design or the ability to stitch. “It is supposed to make you happy. You don’t need the best or the most complicated costume.”

Shabaz Ahmed

A senior risk analyst, Shabaz Ahmed started cosplaying because of his liking for superheroes. He started making costumes in 2015. “I am an avid gamer and the characters in them inspired me. To be able to live that character’s life, even if it is for a day, is amazing. The first thing I made was the Iron Man helmet. Then I made the whole costume using cardboard,” shares Shabaz.

He attends two to three events a year. While cosplay is an integral part of his life, he suggests that he would not be able to quit his job to pursue it full-time. “I pursue cosplay as a hobby, and I will never give it up. I manage to balance my work and personal life. Cosplay is an art and it is still growing in India There is a lot of scope,” he says.

He points out that for someone to earn a living as a cosplayer, they would have to take commissions to make cosplay and props or work as a freelance artiste or creator. Teaching through workshops and tutorials is another option that he suggests. He is currently working on a costume of Kil’jaeden from the ‘World of Warcraft’.

He uses materials from hardware stores, factory outlets and electrical shops to make his costumes. He mostly uses materials such as EVA foam, PVC pipes, LEDs, and fabric. ‘I don’t have any experience in 3D modelling, needlework or any art form. I am driven by my passion to make things. A lot of trial and error goes into this.” For him, the biggest challenge is

educating people about cosplay. “People think it is just a fancy dress competition. They don’t understand how much time and effort goes into this,” he adds.

The eighth edition of Bengaluru Comic Con will be held from November 16 to 17, 11 am to 8 pm, at KTPO, Whitefield Industrial Area.