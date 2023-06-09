Four books that describe the queer experience in India

LGBTQ+ narratives are an important part of Indian literature. Indian authors who have been exploring themes of gender identity, sexual orientation, and queer experiences offer a fresh perspective which is unique to the Indian context. Metrolife curates a list of some noteworthy works.

Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story

Author: A Revathi

A Revathi’s life as a hijra is vividly and honestly described in this compelling biography. Revathi’s journey from her early years in a stringent Tamil Nadu village to her eventual acceptance of her gender identity is portrayed in the book. She details the emotional and physical abuse she experienced and the difficulties she faced as a child. She hopes to disprove misconceptions and prejudices by sharing her personal narrative.

Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Workspace

Author: Parmesh Shahani

In order to shed light on the numerous types of bigotry and discrimination that gay people confront in the workplace, accomplished author and advocate for LGBTQ rights Shahani draws on both his personal experiences and significant research. The book explores the conception of allyship and how it may be fostered at work through practices like inclusive hiring, gender-neutral restrooms, and diversity training programmes.

I Am Vidya: A Transgender’s Journey

Author: Vidya

A transgender person, Vidya, chronicles their personal journey of self-revelation, acceptance, and resilience in this moving memoir. They begin by describing how they felt ‘out of place’ with the gender that was assigned to them at birth in their early years. Vidya discusses the difficulties they encountered as they struggled to live up to cultural norms and prospects, frequently feeling alone and confused. The moral of Vidya’s narrative is that honesty and the search for one’s genuine identity are paramount.

Straight to Normal: My Life as a Gay Man

Author: Sharif D Rangnekar

The book offers an account of the author’s experiences as a gay man as it explores his journey of self-discovery and societal challenges. Throughout the book, Rangnekar addresses the broader social issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India. He reflects on the impact of laws, prejudices, and societal norms on the lives of gay individuals. He sheds light on the discrimination, marginalisation, and stigma faced by the community, while also highlighting moments of hope.