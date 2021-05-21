Four cinnamon-rich recipes you must try

One of the most versatile spices, cinnamon is also known for its medicinal properties. Lattes to cinnamon buns, the spice is usually used in desserts, but here are some ways you can enjoy the spice in savoury dishes.

Sweet corn & cinnamon soup

Ingredients

2 ears sweet corn, cooked and drained

3 tbsp butter

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 chilli, sliced

2 cups vegetable broth

200 gm cream cheese

Method

In a skillet heat up 3 tbsp butter, fry sliced onion with sliced garlic. Add sweet corn, cinnamon and chilli. Set aside some of the fried sweet corn for the salsa.

Add 2 cups of broth. Let it simmer on low to medium heat for 10 minutes.

Take the skillet off the heat and mix the cream cheese. Blend until smooth.

(Recipe courtesy: foodiesisters.blogspot.com)

Spiced Hibiscus Tea

Ingredients

1 3” piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tsp whole allspice

¼ cup dried hibiscus petals

½ cup honey

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1½ cups bourbon, optional

Lemon wheels (for serving)

Method

Bring ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and 8 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until flavours infuse liquid for 20–25 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and add hibiscus; cover and let sit 10 minutes. Strain into another large saucepan. Add honey and lemon juice, stirring to dissolve. Reheat tea over low, or chill until cold, at least 3 hours.

Garnish with lemon wheels.

(Recipe courtesy: www.bonappetit.com)

Spiced chicken kebabs

Ingredients

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp crushed pepper

1 lemon, juiced and zested

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice, from one lemon

1 ½ tsp salt

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 kg boneless skinless chicken thighs and breasts, cubed. 8-12 skewers (metal or wooden)

Method

In a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients (minus the chicken) until well combined. Add the chicken and mix until fully coated. Let marinate in refrigerator overnight or for at least 2 hours.

Thread the chicken onto the skewers.

Place the kebabs on a metal rack that’s fitted on top of a baking sheet. (If you don’t have a metal rack or cooling rack, just place the skewers right on the pan).

Place the oven rack about 4 inches from the top. Turn the broiler on high heat.

Grill the chicken kebabs until golden brown and cooked through, turning once midway through the cooking, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with rice or a salad.

(Recipe courtesy: /www.msreneelynn.com)

Chicken in Milk

Ingredients

1 whole chicken

Salt, black pepper, to taste

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 small cinnamon stick

10 cloves garlic, skins left on 2 ½ cups whole milk

1 fresh sage, leaves picked

2 lemons

Method

Heat oven to 190°C.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place a pot that will fit the chicken snugly over medium-high heat on the stove, and add butter and olive oil. When the butter has melted add the chicken to the pot and fry it, turning every few minutes, until it has browned all over.

Turn the heat down, remove the chicken from the pot and place it onto a plate, then drain off all but a few tablespoons of the fat from the pot.

Add the cinnamon stick and garlic to the pot, and allow them to sizzle in the oil for a minute, then return the chicken to the pot along with the milk and sage leaves.

Cut wide strips of skin off the two lemons, and add them to the pot as well.

Slide the pot into the oven, and bake for approximately 1½ hours, basting the chicken occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and tender and the sauce has reduced into a thick, curdled sauce. (If the sauce is reducing too quickly, put a cover halfway onto the pot.)

Use a spoon to divide the chicken onto plates. Spoon sauce over each serving.

(Recipe courtesy: thebrookcook.wordpress.com)