Four horror movies based on real stories

Metrolife brings to you four horror films that were inspired by actual events.

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Lutz family moved into Amityville, New York, a year after the horrific incident took place. On November 13, 1974 at 3:15 am, Ronald DeFeo Jr stole his father’s shotgun and murdered his entire family in their sleep in the same home, claiming that the voices in the house made him do it. Just when the family of five was getting used to the new neighborhood, they began experiencing terrifying supernatural incidents almost immediately.

From frequently waking up at 3:15 am to gunshot sounds to the family’s daughter making an imaginary friend named Jodie. The experiences were so intense that they fled Amityville in 28 days. Undoubtedly, this film will leave you biting your nails till the end.

The Conjuring (2013)

One of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s popular cases, involves Perron family who claims that their new 18th century Rhode Island house is haunted by unpleasant spirits.

The family reported unusual activities like clocks being stuck at 3:07 am every time, birds flying into the windows, moving or floating furniture, opening and closing of doors, and even being pushed, pulled and hurt by unseen spirits.

The investigators later found that the house was being cursed by multiple ghosts and Satanist Bathsheba who was particularly malevolent.

Followed by many other movies relating to the Anabelle doll, ‘The Conjuring’ film is highest-grossing horror movies of all time.

A Nightmare on ELM Street (1984)

A pedophile who was murdered by a lynch mob is seen preying on teenagers in their dreams, which kills them in reality. People dying in their nightmares is unfortunately a real thing. The script of the movie is based on an article published by L.A Times, is about a teenage boy who was suffering from nightmares that kept him desperate to stay awake, until he eventually passed away in his slumber despite being healthy.

Director, Craven conceptualised the event by adding villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) as an antagonist, and created now-famous, uber-popular horror franchise.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Based on a true story, the film is about Anneliese Michel who was allegedly possessed by a demon.

Initially she was diagnosed with epilepsy and was treated for the same. When medications didn’t help, they turned to the priest as a last resort to save her from her misery. Michel had continuous seizures, began seeing visions and hearing voices that claimed she was a sinner.

Having undergone 67 exorcisms in 10 months, Michel (23 at the time) eventually stopped eating and died of starvation in 1976. This compelling story takes a striking turn when her parents and two priests were found guilty of negligent homicide.