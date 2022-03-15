Francis Buchanan’s book translated to Kannada

Francis Buchanan-Hamilton’s book ‘A Journey from Madras through the Countries of Mysore, Canara and Malabar’ has been translated into Kannada.
The popular Scottish physician made significant contributions as a geographer, zoologist, and botanist while living in India under the East India Company. The book originally published in 1807 talks at length about the people, culture and customs of the region.
“He was appointed by the East India Company to survey these regions, to help them better administer the people. It is a great research material,” says Shailaja G P, translator of the book.
Published by Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Praadhikara, the Kannada translation is called ‘Mysuru, Canara & Malabar Prantyagala Mulaka Madrasininda Ondu Payana’. “It took me close to four years to translate the book. Since it was written by him over 200 years ago, the words and the language used in the book is very different. I had to interview many residents from that region, who are over 80 years of age, to understand and get the terminology right,” Shailaja tells Metrolife. This is the second book translated by her.
She believes the information the books hold will be very useful to research students. “Since this is information pertaining to the region, it will be useful for students doing research in the field and studying Buchanan’s work. Not everyone speaks English and neither do people have access to online books,” she says.
‘Mysuru, Canara & Malabar Prantyagala Mulaka Madrasininda Ondu Payana’ is available for Rs 430, at kuvempubhashabharathi.org
