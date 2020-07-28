Get better sleep

Having a good sleep cycle can make a big difference in your quality of life. But with disrupted schedules and staying at home, it might not be as easy to maintain. Here are a few tips and tricks you can follow.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink

Avoid heavy or large meals a couple of hours before the bedtime. But don’t go to bed hungry, your discomfort might keep you up. Try a light snack 45 minutes before bed. Avoid alcohol, cigarettes, and caffeine as they can disrupt sleep.

Limit daytime naps

Long daytime naps can interfere with nighttime sleep. Choose to limit yourself to 30 minutes naps or even shorter power naps. But if you find that you can’t fall sleep even after this, eliminating naps altogether may help.

Manage worries

Try to resolve your worries before bedtime. Stress management will help, start with the basic such as getting organised and setting priorities. Meditation also can ease anxiety. Taking a bath or shower before bed can also help one relax.

Don’t exercise before bed

Exercise is important, even light activity is better than none but be sure to avoid it an hour before sleep. While stretches can help ease your body, heavy exercise tends to wake your body up.

Sleep on a comfortable mattress and pillow

Make sure your mattress is comfortable and supportive. Have comfortable pillows that are also free of allergens that might affect you. Different ailments might require specialised bedding, do take an in-depth look at what you may require.

Manage your circadian rhythms

The circadian rhythm is your body’s clock. You wake up and sleep according to your inner rhythm.

Avoid bright light in evening and expose yourself to sunlight in morning, this will keep your circadian rhythms in check.