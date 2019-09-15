Get creative with your guacamole

Avocados have quite quickly grown from being an exotic berry to a luxury item hipsters love to indulge in, to something commonplace. They are used in soups, salads, sandwiches and even sushi. An extremely versatile fruit, it has found its way into desserts as well. However, the most popular dish made from avocados continues to be the rich, creamy and yet simple, Guacamole.

Ripe green avocados mashed with cilantro, jalapeno pepper, lime juice and sea salt in a molcajete y tejolote (mortar and pestle made out of vesicular basalt) gives you the perfect traditional guacamole. You can add in onions, tomatoes, and sour cream for good measure. On account of September 16 being the National Guacamole day, Metrolife decided to bring to you some creative ways to enjoy the dish.

Brunch with Bruschetta

Baguette slices brushed with olive oil and topped with the mashed avo spread, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, salt, pepper and drizzle with some balsamic reduction. Serve straight away or you can cool it down and store it your fridge, making it the perfect snack for when you are feeling hungry.

The ultimate loaded nachos

Tortilla chips, melted cheese, layered with onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, the meat of your choice, a dollop of sour cream and guac — will make the perfect starter for when you entertain guests.

Guac soup for the soul

Puree your guacamole with cold buttermilk, water and lime juice. You could also add in some crab meat to make the soup more wholesome.

Say good-bye to mayo

Whether you’re making a sandwich or burger, you can replace your mayonnaise spread with a good spoonful of guacamole. You can choose to add turkey, tuna salad or even good ol’ bacon to your sandwich. You can also opt to even keep it vegetarian.

Salad for the health-conscious

A perfect choice for those who have been bitten by the health bug, the guacamole salad is easy to make. You can follow your traditional recipe, but keep in mind, the chunkier the

better. You can experiment by adding vegetables of your choice to the dish, along with a dash of cumin.

Dark chocolate guacamole

Having shot to fame for being a great dip with chips, it is no surprise that the dish pairs so well with fries and wedges. Sprinkle some paprika and garlic powder on your potatoes for that extra punch that will keep you reaching out for more. If you are trying to cut down the calories, you can use it to accompany your veggies as well. You can use cucumbers, celery and carrots as your dipping stick.

For your sweet tooth

Blend in honey, melted dark chocolate, olive oil and a pinch of salt to your mashed avocados to make a Dark Chocolate Guacamole. This can be paired with sugared tortilla chips or even applied to your toast.

Rise of Guac: A PR Stunt

Much like the fruit it is born of, Guacamole is an extremely versatile dish. It can be served as a dip, burrito filling and even as a sandwich spread. Interestingly, the popularity of the dish can be traced to a PR stunt, that was hoping to capture a market for the avocados that had been growing in California with no buyers. In the 1990s, the California Avocado Commission hired Hill and Knowlton, a PR firm which decided to target the Super Bowl. ‘Guacamole Bowl’ idea was born, and they got popular NFL players to share their favourite recipes and shared test samples with players, fans, and reporters. Today, more than 47 million kilos of avocado is consumed every year on Super Bowl Sunday.