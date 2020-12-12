Gifting guide: For the new parent

The pandemic has seen a boom of babies and a host of new first-time parents. Christmas is the perfect excuse for you to gift them something that’ll ease the anxiety of being a parent during this time. Metrolife has put together a list of such items.

Baby Bouncer

The rocking motion of these bouncers helps babies fall asleep without them constantly being in one’s arms. Give the new parent in your life a much-needed break from carrying the kid around.

Baby Handprint and Footprint Kit

Before you know it, babies grow in the blink of an eye. Capture these fleeting moments in tangible keepsakes. There are two kinds available; one that captures the impression of their hand and feet using stamps, and another that casts the impressions on plaster of paris. A variety of colours and frame styles are available online.

Hooded Swaddle Wrap

Swaddles are a mainstay in a new parents array of tools. These hooded swaddles with bunny ears are a cute addition to the regular swaddles. The thick material and hood is also a great shield against cold Bengaluru weather.

Food and Fruit Nibbler pacifier

Pacifiers are a great way for babies to self-soothe. These food and fruit nibblers also help them get some nutrition. Fill the pacifier with frozen bits of fruit so your baby has a sensory experience while enjoying something delicious too.

Record Book

As much as you hope to, you may not remember everything about the time your little one is growing up. Get a record book and fill it in with all the details, from the time they were born to locks of their hair. The book can make a great keepsake or even a gift for your child once they are older.

Baby Sling

For the babies who aren’t comfortable on a stroller and need to be held, this sling is the perfect solution. It holds the baby securely. With the weight being distributed evenly, there is no strain on the parent either. Makes an ideal gift for an active parent.