Go green without compromising on style

With the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, many have turned to thrift shops. Online shops that sell pre-owned and/or vintage finds have become increasingly popular on Instagram. Low prices, sustainability and unique finds are the main draw. Metrolife picks out a few you can explore.

Thriftmom_

With the tagline ‘Everything vintage’, the shop has a collection of tops and bottoms for all occasions. They have over 4,000 followers on the platform and most pieces are priced below Rs 1,000.

Mumbaithrifts

They describe themselves as a shop that sells handpicked and upcycled guilt-free fashion. They have larger sizes and have recently ventured into accessories. Their next drop is on Sunday at 4 pm.

Folkpants

Based in Manipur and Delhi, this unique shop offers an eclectic mix of both second hand and vintage pieces. They have previously collaborated with small scale weavers in their hometown. Folkpants is a go-to for formal outfits at low prices.

Pandapickedstore

With almost 20,000 followers, they are one of the most popular thrift stores. Selling everything from jeans and skirts to sweaters and corsets. One must be quick to get their hands on the clothes as they get sold in seconds.

Thedogpilethrift

Based in Bengaluru, this thrift store is a non-profit. All the money from their sales goes towards helping street animals. If you want to be both sustainable and charitable while staying stylish, this is the shop for you.

Vintage.laundryy

Curated by freelance stylist Riya Rokade, the shop describes itself as ‘selling cheap clothes for broke millennials’. Known for their crazy prints and materials, they have a new collection that drops every Sunday at 6 pm.

Shop.90somethings

If you’re a fan of 90s fashion, this is the shop for you. From midi-skirts to baguette bags and blazer-skirt sets, the page takes you back to yesteryears fashion. Due to the pieces being authentically vintage, the prices are steeper than most thrift stores.

Therelovecloset

This Chennai-based thrift shop is an easy transition store for brand-conscious shoppers. With pre-loved pieces from high street brands as well as luxury items, their price range is higher than the rest. They also routinely donate their profits to a variety of charities.