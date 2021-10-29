Go on a movie marathon this Halloween

The spookiest day of the year is almost here. Lest you forgot, it’s Halloween tomorrow. So stock up on the popcorn, dim the lights, wear your believer boots, and binge on some of the scariest horror movies that were ever made.

Hereditary (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Strange events start affecting Annie Graham (Toni Collete) and her family after her mother passes away. This the premise of Ari Aster’s directorial debut. Witchcraft and supernatural tropes fill the rest of the film’s story. Slowly and steadily, the screenplay works it way and overpowers the viewers with absolute terror. Toni Collete, who plays a miniature artistes, dominates every scene with fine acting. The sound effects create skin-crawling horror.

Where: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV

Sinister (2012)

Director: Scott Derrickson

‘Sinister’ is high on startle and jump scares but it’s the great screenplay that holds the film in great stead. The screenplay creates moments of tension and deafening horror effectively. While on the lookout for a story, writer Ellison Oswald (Ethan Hawke) moves into a house where a family has died mysteriously. Ellison finds a set of videotapes that retell the implausible death of the family. The rest of the film unravels how the family suffered the tragedy.

Where: Netflix

His House (2020)

Director: Remi Weekes

‘His House’ tells the story of a refugee couple from Sudan, who struggles to build a new life in an English town. This comes at the backdrop of crime and delinquency that plague the migrant colonies. The movie delivers horror that is simply claustrophobic. Wunmi Mosaku (who plays the wife) beautifully portrays the stoic hardiness of a woman who has seen everything. Watch this movie to experience the spookiness of being under attack in your home.

Where: Netflix

Wrong Turn (2021)

Director: Mike P Nelson

The film revolves around a group of friends who get lost in the hostile forest of the Appalachian trail. The film opens with Scott Shaw (Mathew Modine) searching for his daughter Jennifer (Charlotte Vega), who is among the group that’s gone missing. The movie is pretty straightforward. One by one, the friends are killed by a primitive community that stays deep into the woods. This movie offers a lot of gore and bloodshed. If you can stomach that, go for it.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

It (2017)

Director: Andrés Muschietti

A group of children set out to investigate the disappearance of other children from their town. Their quest takes them to the subterranean terror kingdom of Pennywise, who’s a shape-shifting evil force. Turns out, Pennywise lures these kids away by dressing up as a clown. The group of friends have to face their worst fears when they confront Pennywise. The movie will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where: Google Play Movies and

Amazon Prime Video