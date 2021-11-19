Going back to office? Try these style tips

As people slowly migrate from their living rooms back to office, they are coming out of their PJs and slipping back into formal and semi-formal wear. Metrolife finds out how the pandemic has influenced the work wardrobe.

The hybrid work culture has disproportionately propelled the demand for the formal wear segment, says Sharon Pais, CBO, Myntra.

There was an initial surge in demand for the formalwear segment (both top wear and bottom wear) early in September, which had been witnessing tailwinds for the last year and a half, she says. “However, November has seen a notable increase in demand for core formal wear apparel among both men and women,” she adds.

There is a healthy growth in our beauty and personal care segment with lipsticks and face makeup selling out the fastest, she adds.

“There is a small ratio of people who are waiting to dress well and head to work since they haven’t dressed for work in a long time. However, from the looks of it, the majority plan to prioritise comfort,” says Shloka Sudhakar, fashion designer.

Nivedha Sudhir, who returned to office in October after a year of work from home, is glad to be back to having a routine. “In a way, it has brought back a sense of discipline which was lacking during the work from home period,” she tells Metrolife.

However, when it comes to clothes, she will always prioritise comfort. “A mix of formal and comfortable works perfectly. I tend to stick to formal trousers with simple tops or kurtas,” she says.

With the threat of the third wave still looming, the trends in the coming months will remain simple and basic, predicts Raj Shroff, fashion designer. “Office-goers will stick to comfortable clothing with sharp features like colour blocking,” he adds.

“My office does not mandate formal wear, so I have shopped a lot of semi-formal clothes,” says Kushal Reddy, who returned to office this week. “My present work wardrobe consists of formal shirts and pants, jeans, casual shirts with collars, and casual shoes that are not sporty, “ he says.

Everyone wants to make the best first impression. “With new joinees coming in, people are putting in great efforts to look good for others and feel good about themselves,” he adds.

Shloka predicts that athleisure, mom jeans, casual T-shirts, kurtas, palazzo pants and sneakers will make for most of the back-to-work fashion trends.

Office fashion in Vogue

*Colour block to effortlessly elevate an outfit.

*Throw in a trendy jacket for that sharp look.

*Pick the right colour as it can impact your mood.

*Kurtas and dresses with cuts and overlaps make the comfortable outfit look stylish.

Matching Masks, a fad

Matching masks with clothes will not continue for long, feels Shloka. “It seems like a fad. People are going for reusable masks that are comfortable and breathable over matching and prioritising the looks or the design of the mask,” she says. However, Nishit Garg, vice-president, Flipkart Fashion, feels that many people post-pandemic are seeking to match their masks with their work wear.