Had a bad day? Refresh yourself

Millennials have been labelled as the most anxious generation by a number of recent studies. Reasons are many-- the internet, financial troubles, work, and so on. Turns out, a possible solution has been in our hands all along: gaming apps.

With everyone having access to mobile phones, companies have come up with games that cater to varying age groups. Recent studies have shown that gaming can have a cathartic effect on the player’s mind.

Many of us have a favourite gaming app we turn to relax at the end of a hectic day, or as an escape between work. These short breaks can help us refresh our mind, allowing us to concentrate better on the task at hand.

Here are a few gaming apps that could help you relax:

MYSTERY OBJECTS ZEN GARDEN : SEARCHING GAME

Resembling a treasure hunt, the game requires the player to enter the garden designed according to different seasons and collect different hidden objects. The exciting audio-visuals, and relaxing sounds make for a great stress buster.

ZEN KOI

The player controls a koi in a small pond inhabited by tiny, edible organisms that swim around and eat your prey, increasing your swim speed and agility.

The colour, music, and the patterns, along with the feeling on swimming in a quaint pond makes you feel like you are on vacation.

Available both on Android and IOS.

WORD TILES : RELAX AND REFRESH

The brainchild of BitMango, this game allows the player to make words using the letters provided. Rated 4.5 stars on App Store and Play Store, this is a favourite for all age groups. It is also a great way to improve one’s vocabulary.

FLOW FREE

A simple yet addictive puzzle game, the player has to connect dots of matching colour, creating a pipe. Pair all the colours to cover the entire board, ensuring the pipes don’t overlap. The game has hundreds of levels, and keeps your mind racing, taking your mind off anything that might be stressing you out.

BUBBLE SHOOTER

A simple game that is suitable for all ages, it asks the players to burst three bubbles of the same colour consecutively, allowing one to save a baby dragon. The colours and smooth graphics are pleasing to the eye.