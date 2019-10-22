‘Happiness coach’ teaches how to exercise brain

Jyoti Gandhi, brain gym and happiness coach, organised an ‘Interactive Workshop on Brain Gym’ for the members of the Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore, recently. A practitioner of the Berkeley Method of Happiness, she has forty years of experience in this.

Along with explaining the importance of having a healthy brain to live a healthy life, Jyoti also demonstrated a few simple neurological exercises that can be practised easily at the convenience of an individual.

Jyoti says brain exercises can make a person more positive, clear and energetic. Regular brain exercises can also prevent diseases like dementia and alzheimers.

Metrolife caught up with Jyoti for a quick chat.

What is brain gym?

The function of the brain is to keep the body and mind in order and happy. It is important to take care of the brain and exercise it to boost it.

There are many movement-based techniques that help an individual reconnect the mind and body. A stressed brain can lead to psychosomatic problems, starting from bipolar to schizophrenia. It also helps people with depression.

How popular is brain gym in India?

It is not popular at all. People in this fast-paced world have reached a point where they know they need help so this is the need of the hour.

Wake up your brain

Here are a few movement-based techniques designed to stimulate brain function, and help in improving focus, learning and mental organisation.

PACE exercises

It stands for Positivity, Active, Clarity and Energy. Here are some examples.

Brain buttons: Rub the soft/hollow part on your chest, just below your collarbone, vigorously with your thumb and index finger for about 30 seconds. Rest your other hand over the belly button and look from left to right continuously.

Cross crawl: This is a great left and right brain coordination exercise. It can be done both sitting or standing. Put your right hand diagonally across the body and touch your left knee (raise the left knee while you are doing so); repeat it with the other hand and knee, for about two minutes.

Hook up: This exercise can help relax a nervous mind and improve concentration.

*Cross the left ankle over the right ankle.

*Extend arms and place your left wrist over the right with both thumbs down, palms together.

*Intertwine fingers and draw hands and elbow close to chest.

*Keep the ankles and the wrists crossed. Breathe evenly in this position for a few minutes.

*Free your feet and hands. Bring your fingertips together (make sure the feet is flat on the floor). This has a calming effect.

Along with these exercises, it is important to keep yourself hydrated at all times. Drinking water in a stressful situation can help calm the mind.

Finger yoga

This is another brain exercise which is focused on fingertips. Hold an imaginary ball and turn each finger clock-wise and anti-clockwise. You can also bring together all 10 fingers and just press them against each other. Intertwine your fingers and try to raise one finger at a time.