‘Hard for artistes to manage without backing of label’

Hotelier-turned-musician Vyaasa-M has worked for different commercial projects as a keyboardist, assistant music producer and additional music arranger. Donning the additional hats of a composer, songwriter and singer, he released his debut Indie single 'Wajood-E-Sabab'. Based on the story of a person finding his reason for existence, the song is a collaboration between Vyaasa-M and Vivek Hariharan, a Bollywood singer who has lent his voice for films like 'Phillauri' and 'Fittrat'. Metrolife finds out more...

When did you realise that you wanted to be a full-time musician?

I wasn't sure of what to do in life till 12th standard, since our society puts a lot of focus on academics and nothing else. It was only during college that I got a chance to explore myself fully. I took to music during the fests which happened there; for the first time in my life, I felt that I was able to do something which people liked and which made me feel good too. The next few years went in nurturing that interest; a few years down the line, I decided to pursue my musical interest full-time.

Do you feel it was a wise decision to leave a full-time salaried job to get into the uncertain field of arts?

It was the best decision I have ever made. I believe that music first came to me but then I had to chase it. It was a lot of work so I always feel special when I make music. Also, I have worked in firms as an employee before this and I can say with confidence that I am not good at anything else (laughs).

What are the challenges an independent musician faces?

Surviving as a musician is itself a challenging act. Apart from that, though the indie scene is picking up, not every music label has the vision or drive to promote new artistes. Sometimes they play it safe and go for established artistes. Managing without a label is difficult for an independent artiste unless he/she has a lot of money. So we need more investors, talent firms and production houses to scout for talent and nurture them.

Tell us a bit about 'Wajood-e-Sabab'...

'Wajood-e-Sabab' means reason for existence. My journey, and those of many around me, inspired me to take up such a topic. I always wanted to speak about it but somehow couldn't start. Last year, I watched an Oprah Winfrey interview where she was speaking to university students. That triggered something in me and I decided I was going to start working on this single right away. After that, things fell into place.

How was it to collaborate with Vivek Hariharan?

I have known him for six years now; he has been a critic, big brother and strong support rolled into one during my musical journey. When I was conceptualising this song, I decided there would be two voices: one of a demotivated person who is trying to find himself and the other a more confident version of that same person. I couldn't think of anyone else apart from Vivek for that second phase and voice.