Health benefits of avocado

In addition to healthy fats and dietary fibre, avocados are packed with other nutrients your body needs.

Various studies have found that a predominantly plant-based diet that includes foods such as avocados can help to decrease the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and overall mortality while promoting a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy, and overall lower weight.

1. Oil extracts from avocados show they can reduce osteoarthritis symptoms. The vitamin K in avocados boosts one's bone health by slowing down bone loss and warding off osteoporosis.

2. Avocados are packed with fibre. They’re especially high in insoluble fibre, which is the kind that helps move waste through your body. Fibre keeps you regular and can prevent constipation.

3. Lutein and zeaxanthin are two antioxidants in avocados that are good for your eyes. They help protect the tissues in your eyes from UV light damage and help prevent both cataracts and macular degeneration.

4. Whether you eat it or make it into a mask, avocado is great for your skin. Its antioxidants, like vitamin C, can help keep your skin looking youthful by smoothing out wrinkles. And the same nutrients that protect your eyes also protect your skin from UV damage. Avocado paste may help wound healing, so you could slather it on a sunburn.

5. Avocados give you a good dose of vitamin E, which may help protect against Alzheimer's disease and a slow decline in your memory and thinking skills. This may have to do with vitamin E's antioxidant properties — it can help fight cell damage caused over time by things like pollution and radiation from the sun.

6. On average, people eat half an avocado at a time. That gives an adult 15 per cent of their daily vitamin K needs. This nutrient may help improve bone density and prevent fractures. Toss avocado pieces into a spinach salad with salmon, tuna, or egg for even more vitamin K along with vitamin D, another nutrient that's essential for bone health.

7. According to the book Healing Foods, avocados help in boosting fertility and better the chances at conceiving too. It is also linked to increasing the success of IVF.

8. Avocado seeds help to prevent cancer, lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease. Improves the health and appearance of skin. Inhibits fungal infections. Helps to prevent blood sugar imbalance.