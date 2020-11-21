Healthy recipes to make at home

Broken Wheat Kheer

Ingredients

1 cup broken wheat

4 cups of water

1 cup jaggery crushed

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup milk

½ tsp cardamom powder

For garnishing:

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup chopped almond, cashews

2 tbsp of raisins

Method

Pressure cook the broken wheat in two cups of water on medium heat with a closed vent. Let the vent go off three times and then switch off the gas.

Once the cooker cools down, open the lid and add jaggery and stir. Turn the gas on medium heat and allow the jaggery to melt before adding the coconut milk.

Let the coconut milk boil for approximately five to six minutes and then add milk and cardamom powder and stir it well. Reduce to a simmer.

Meanwhile, in a separate pan, heat a tablespoon of ghee on medium heat, fry cashews till they are golden brown, add raisins and once the raisins double in size.

Add the nuts and raisins to broken wheat kheer and mix well. Take it off heat and serve hot.

---------------------

Broken Wheat Upma

Ingredients

2 cups broken wheat

1 medium-sized onion (sliced)

1 small-sized tomato (finely chopped)

2 green chillies (slit lengthwise)

½ knob ginger (finely minced)

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves (optional for garnish)

For tempering:

Mustard seeds pinch (optional)

Cumin seeds pinch

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 stick cinnamon

2-3 cloves

1 sprig curry leaves

½ tbsp oil

1½ tbsp ghee

Method

Heat ½ tbsp ghee in a cooking vessel, add the broken wheat and toast it on low flame for six to seven mins. Turn off heat and wash it thoroughly. Drain water and set aside.

Heat the remaining oil and ghee in a cooking vessel, add the mustard seeds and allow to splutter. Add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, cloves, asafoetida and curry leaves and saute them till a nice aroma emanates the kitchen.

Add the chopped onions, green chillies, and ginger and saute for 4 min.

Add the turmeric powder and mix. Add the chopped tomatoes and saute on medium heat for four minutes. Add 4 ½cups of hot water and bring to a boil. (be careful as you add the hot water to the broken wheat, it will splutter)

Reduce heat and slowly add the broken wheat to the water and stir it continuously so that lumps don’t form and it combines well with the water.

Place lid and simmer for 20 to 22 minutes or till the water is completely evaporated and the upma is done. Turn off heat and remove to a serving bowl.

Garnish with coriander leaves if using and serve warm with pickle or chutney of your choice.

----------------------

Broken Wheat Halwa

Ingredients

1 cup broken wheat

2 cups sugar

2 cups milk

2 cups water

¼ cup + 4 tsp - ghee

2 pods green cardamom (powdered)

Dry fruits to garnish (cashews, almonds, raisins)

Method

In a wide pan, heat ¼ cup of ghee.

Add the broken wheat and saute on a medium flame for 10 to 15 minutes or until you get a mild aroma.

Add milk and mix well.

Add water and mix well.

Cook well, mixing the ingredients frequently to avoid burning at the bottom.

When the water and milk have almost evaporated, add sugar and mix well.

When you feel the preparation is almost done, try moving a spatula through the centre of the pan. You should see a path forming the way the spatula moves.

Add four tsp of ghee and mix well.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well.

Transfer to a mildly greased plate and pat well.