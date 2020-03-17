Here’s how to choose summer footwear

As the scorching heat sets in, it is time to ditch those boots and open-toed sandals and strappy designs. Airy designs in jewel tones and pastels seem to be the trend this season, say designers.

Designer and founder of Monrow Shoes, Veena Ashiya, says cobalt blue is going to be the rage this summer. “Major fashion houses across the world are now working with strappy designs in similar shades,” she says. Block heels are a good choice for those who prioritise comfort.

To kick it up a notch, look for pairs with embellishments such as tassels and ‘pom-poms’ to add that extra spring to your step. Pair pastels with brighter colours and sturdy silhouettes. You can also partner jewel tints shoes with earthy shades for a pop of colour.

If you prefer ethnic wear, pick up a funky pair of juttis. “It is an investment, really,” says Akanksha, co-founder of Pastels and Pop.

“Floral and embroidered juttis are set to stay in trend this season. Colours such as ice blue, light grey, mustard, nudes and pink look very snazzy and summery and will be in vogue.”

You can pair juttis with anything — cotton trousers and a plain T-shirt, kurtis and straight pants or even palazzos — because they come in a number of colours, prints and textures.

“We absolutely love the idea of wearing juttis with sari,” Akanksha says. Ikat style juttis, as well as those with subtle prints, go well with cotton saris.

Mules and flats in bright colours and quirky prints are good companions for summer outfits, says Reba Singh Prem of Aber &Q. “Wedges can add a certain ‘je ne sais quois’ to a simple jeans and T-shirt.”

Grab a pair in nude tones, and will complement almost anything in your wardrobe.

“However, the sneaker is always a good bet as it never goes out of style. You can even pair it with a lehenga if you want to add a fun element to your look,” she adds.

For formal wear, instead of sticking to the standard black, go for a pair of heels in shades of tang, grey and maroon.

Hardcore sneaker heads, look no further than retro styles, says Allen from VegNonVeg.

“This summer, the focus is on streetwear and street style. A pair of classic Air Jordans, the Adidas Superstars or some retro Vans are all the rage.”

Streetwear usually swings between a monochrome look and bright, funky colours.

Pair your classic sneakers with baggy silhouettes for a classic 90’s street look or juxtapose them with a smart pair of trousers or a tailored shirt.