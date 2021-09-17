Here's how to combine fruits in your daily meals

Fruits are undoubtedly the best way to get your daily dose of nutrition and taste.

Metrolife has picked three recipes that you can make using fruits in a fun and easy way.

Balsamic-Goat Cheese Grilled Plums

Ingredients

1 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tsp grated lemon zest

4 medium firm plums, halved and pitted

1/2 cup goat cheese, crumbled

Method

For glaze, in a small saucepan, combine vinegar and lemon zest; bring to a boil.

Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the mixture is thickened and reduced to about 1/3 cup (do not overcook).

Grill plums, covered, over medium heat for two to three minutes on each side or until tender.

Drizzle with glaze and top it with cheese.

Recipe courtesy: tasteofhome.com

Peach cobbler

Ingredients

5 peaches

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp salt

For the batter:

6 tbsp butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup milk

Ground cinnamon

Method

Add sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine. Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar dissolves and till it helps to bring out some juice from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven to preheat and allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.

In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk until it’s combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer. Spoon the peaches and juice over the batter. Sprinkle cinnamon generously over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 38-40 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

Recipe courtesy: tastesbetterfromscratch.com

Strawberry pecan pretzel

Ingredients

1 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter, melted

3 cups diced strawberries

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 cups whipped cream

Method

Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.

Spread on a large baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for seven minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces and set aside.

Beat together softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, and vanilla and fold in the cool whip. Cover and store in the fridge.

Before serving, stir the diced strawberries and sugared pretzels and pecans into the cream cheese mixture.

Recipe courtesy: thegunnysack.com