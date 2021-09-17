Here's how to combine fruits in your daily meals

Fruits are undoubtedly the best way to get your daily dose of nutrition and taste.
Metrolife has picked three recipes that you can make using fruits in a fun and easy way.
Balsamic-Goat Cheese Grilled Plums
Ingredients
1 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tsp grated lemon zest
4 medium firm plums, halved and pitted
1/2 cup goat cheese, crumbled
Method
For glaze, in a small saucepan, combine vinegar and lemon zest; bring to a boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the mixture is thickened and reduced to about 1/3 cup (do not overcook).
Grill plums, covered, over medium heat for two to three minutes on each side or until tender.
Drizzle with glaze and top it with cheese.
Recipe courtesy: tasteofhome.com
Peach cobbler
Ingredients
5 peaches
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 tsp salt
For the batter:
6 tbsp butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
3/4 cup milk
Ground cinnamon
Method
Add sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine. Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar dissolves and till it helps to bring out some juice from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven to preheat and allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.
In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk until it’s combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer. Spoon the peaches and juice over the batter. Sprinkle cinnamon generously over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 38-40 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.
Recipe courtesy: tastesbetterfromscratch.com
Strawberry pecan pretzel
Ingredients
1 cup crushed pretzels
1/2 cup chopped pecans
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup butter, melted
3 cups diced strawberries
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla
3 cups whipped cream
Method
Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.
Spread on a large baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for seven minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces and set aside.
Beat together softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, and vanilla and fold in the cool whip. Cover and store in the fridge.
Before serving, stir the diced strawberries and sugared pretzels and pecans into the cream cheese mixture.
Recipe courtesy: thegunnysack.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet