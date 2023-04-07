Home bakers’ goodies for Easter

City home bakers and chefs are dishing out unique treats for Sunday.

While Easter eggs are common, there are brownies, and cakes also on sale this year.

Horamavu resident Doreen Theodora is making and selling chocolate eggs (in small, medium and big sizes), bunnies, and hens.

She is also baking red velvet and chocolate brownies for the day. “We are also offering walnut cake, plum cake, and cupcakes with frosting,” says the founder of Abby’s Patisserie.

The baker has been making such treats for the past four years, and says orders are bigger this year.

Taking orders till April 7.

Call: 95380 06940

Goodie basket

Co-sisters Preena Jackson and Nandita Purushotham run Philia, a home venture located on Begur-Koppa Road, which is offering Easter hampers.

Preena says that she has been dishing out treats for two years and has been receiving a good number of orders. “Our goodie baskets include almond madeleines, spiced orange brownie, and vanilla berry cookies,” she adds.

They come in a tiny cane basket that has been sourced directly from artisans of Assam, she adds. The hamper is priced at Rs 950 plus delivery charges.

Accepting orders till April 8.

Call: 99806 32507

Cuteness galore

Sisters Namita and Nivedita

Baindoor run Cake It Easy Bangalore, a home-based venture

in Malleswaram. The duo is

making a cute hamper for this season.

“It includes a vanilla baked doughnut, which is inspired by the Easter bunny; a chocolate cake pop in the shape of a carrot; and a chocolate easter egg, shaped like a chick and filled with candy,” explains Namita.

While the items are not available individually, if one places a minimum order of six boxes, items can be customised accordingly.

The box is priced at Rs 300. Taking orders till April 7.

Message: @cakeiteasybangalore on Instagram

Surprise angle

Kothanur-based Say Cheeze is offering Easter egg cheesecakes, and fun Easter eggs.

“The Egg cheesecakes come in small to large sizes, and come with a wooden pinata hammer. One can break the chocolate shell open to reveal a surprise cheesecake inside,” says Paulin Immanuel, founder.

The fun Easter eggs are filled with cake pops and surprise confections, and come in small to large sizes, and also in packs. You can also order an Easter hamper, which includes four mini eggs, candy cone, bunny chocolate and an Easter-themed magnet for Rs 800.

Taking orders till April 8.

Call: 99454 23080

Savoury delight

Apart from sweets, some home chefs are offering unique meat delicacies. Curly Sue, a home kitchen run by Radhica and Uttam Muthappa, is offering heat and eat and ready-to-cook offering pork specialities.

“Since we are from Kodagu, we specialise in slow-cooked artisanal pork, using traditional recipes and modern techniques, to yield the most flavourful dishes. The recipes come together using home-grown herbs, hand-pounded spices and quality meat,” says Radhica.

They are offering a DIY burger kit, which includes burger patties (in options of meats, veg and vegan), buns, cheese, caramelised onions, relish and mustard, and a DIY hotdog kit, with chicken/pork bockwurst hotdogs, buns, caramelised onions, relish and mustard.

For Easter, they are offering a pork meatloaf, traditional sausages like Coorg pepper sausage with fresh herbs and spices, and rosemary roasted pork rack. “The burger and hotdog kits are popular with families that have children,” she adds.

Accepting orders till April 9.

Go to curlysue.in or contact 96633 75606.