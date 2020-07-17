Hot elixirs for cold days

With Bengaluru’s weather leaning more towards chilly days, it is important to include warm beverages and drinks into one’s diet. Staying hydrated remains the constant mantra, to avoid muscle cramps and aches.

Here are some drinks one can try to keep their palates happy, and themselves warm.

Turmeric milk

The drink is known to be loaded with antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation and joint pain. “Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is supposed to boos mood and reduce symptoms of depression, which is must needed in these anxious times,” says Dr Pradeep K, a nutritionist.

Curcumin also has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties which helps prevent and fight infections, he adds.

To make, simply boil 1/2 cup milk, add 1 tsp of turmeric, 1 small piece of grated fresh ginger or 1/2 tsp of ginger powder, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder, 1 pinch of ground black pepper and 1 tsp of honey. Simmer for around 10 minutes, strain the drink and consume warm.

Rasam

A typical South Indian drink, the ‘rasam’ is a piping hot tangy drink that can drive any cold away.

Loaded with tamarind and tomatoes, the drink is soothing. The pepper and curry leaves add medicinal properties to the drink.

“A hearty portion of it will provide you with loads of vitamins and minerals, facilitates digestion and the black pepper in it revs up one’s metabolism, which further helps one to not gain weight,” says Radhika M Rao, a diet consultant.

Masala chai

The ‘Masala chai’ is a hot favourite among most people. A concoction of milk tea with spices like cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, star anise, among others, the elixir helps to boost immunity. Dr Pradeep vouches that since most spices are anti-inflammatory, they help with cramps and aches. “The black tea has antioxidants, spices can reduce inflammation and help one combat infections,” he adds.

Badam milk

A comforting household drink is milk induced with almonds and sweetened with sugar. It is often amped up with spices like saffron, nutmeg and cinnamon, which makes it more delicious and full of goodness.

Radhika says that the drink which is a regular for children during exam days, is a good source of calcium. “It is best had warm as the heat helps relax one,” she says.

Kanji

Kanji is a winter speciality which is usually had at room temperature. The fermented drink is made of winter-specific vegetables like kala gajar or beetroot.

Radhika vouches that from bloating, cough and weakness in joints, this drink can cure it all.

To prepare: boil water, put in pieces of black carrot and allow it to boil once more. Let this mixture cool down completely, add ‘kala namak’, crushed rye seeds, red chilli powder and a hint of asafoetida to balance out the sour taste. Keep this away, at a sunny spot, and allow it to rest for a few days. Stir and enjoy.