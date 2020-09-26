Hot favourites for those rainy days

Hot, crispy pakoras are a household favourite, especially on a rainy day, accompanied by a hot cup of chai.

Metrolife brings to you some recipes mouthwatering pakora recipes from around the country that you can enjoy from

the comfort of your own home.

Onion Bhajjis

Ingredients

Thinly sliced onions

Besan

Rice flour (optional )

Garam masala

Salt

Diced green chillies

and ginger

Baking /Eno/Unflavoured soda

Jeera powder

Chilli powder

Chopped coriander (optional)

Oil

Method

Add the onions, garam masala, salt, chilli powder, jeera powder, diced ginger and chilli to a bowl and mix well. Set aside for a while.

Add the besan and a couple of spoons of oil to the mix.

Slowly add water to create the batter, you can add either baking soda, unflavoured soda or a sachet of Eno.

It shouldn’t be too watery, nor too thick. Rice flour is optional but makes the bhajji crispier.

Once the batter is ready, heat oil in a kadhai. You can check the heat by dipping a wooden spoon into the oil, if it bubbles then it is ready.

Slowly and carefully drop the batter in chunks. Don’t add too many at the same time. Let it fry till it is golden brown on all sides.

Take it out of the oil and put on tissues to drain the excess oil. Serve hot with sauce or green chutney!

Rice Pakoras

Ingredients

Leftover cooked rice

Chopped onion

Diced green chilli, ginger

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder, jeera powder, hing and chilli powder (as necessary)

Besan (3/4ths of the rice)

Coriander and/or mint leaves (pudina)

Oil

Method

Add a little water to soften the rice if it is dry, then add the besan, onions, green chili and ginger. Mash well.

Add the masalas and salt to the mix and the chopped coriander and pudina.

The onions release water, so carefully add water to the mixture to make the batter. It should not be runny. You can add some rice powder for crispiness.

Heat oil in a kadhai, once it is hot, carefully drop the batter in sizes of your choice. Fry until golden brown on all sides. Keep the flame on medium. Remove from oil and drain the excess on tissues. Serve hot!

Dhaniar Bor

Ingredients

Coriander

Besan

Rice flour

Salt

Turmeric powder

Fennel seeds

Baking soda/Eno/Unflavoured soda

Oil

Method

Wash the coriander well, drain and keep aside.

Prepare the batter by mixing the besan, rice flour, masalas, salt and the baking soda/Eno/unflavoured soda and fennel seeds. It should be thick but not lumpy.

Heat oil in a kadhai. Once it is hot enough roll the coriander and dip into the batter. Carefully add the batter-dipped coriander to the hot oil. Fry until crisp and golden brown.

Drain excess oil and serve hot!

Beguni

Ingredients

Eggplant (Baigan), sliced

Besan

Diced green chillies

Ginger paste

Turmeric powder, hing, jeera powder and pinch of chilli powder

Salt (to taste)

Baking soda/Eno/Unflavoured soda

Khus khus (optional 1 tea spoon)

Oil

Method

Mix the besan, green chilies, ginger paste, masalas, salt and baking soda in a bowl.

Prepare the batter by slowly adding water to the dry mixture. If you have used soda water, then adjust the amount of water. Make sure the batter is thick, avoid lumps. Add the khus khus to the mixture and ensure it is well assimilated.

Heat oil in a kadhai. Keep it on medium flame.

Dip the eggplant slices and make sure it is coated well in the batter. Drop it into the kadhai and fry until golden brown. Remove from oil, and drain the excess oil. Serve hot with chutney!