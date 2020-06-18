How to beat mask woes

Wearing a mask is the new normal, and it comes with its share of problems.

Sweating

Masks can cause constant friction, lack of aeration, and sweating, says Dr Sravya Chowdary, consultant dermatologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

She recommends moisturising the skin before and after wearing a mask. A light water-based moisturiser is better than a heavy one, which could aggravate the problem, she says.

Dry skin

Masks with a synthetic backing are more likely to cause an allergic reaction, says Dr Shireen Furtado, consultant, medical and cosmetic dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Patients with dry skin may observe it getting drier, leading to allergic contact dermatitis, which mimics eczema. “This can be caused by the dye or the material of the mask. I advise my patients to switch to a soft mask made of breathable material and also to avoid coloured masks,” says Dr Shireen.

Oily face

Those with oily skin could suffer from increased secretions that lead to acne and blocked sweat glands. Dr Shireen says it helps to use a salicylic acid-based face wash before and after wearing the mask.

Makeup and heavy foundation-like creams are best avoided. Sometimes people can be allergic to the mask itself. The answer is a good hypo-allergenic mask. You could even stitch one at home, doctors say.

What can medical professionals do?

Doctors and healthcare workers are wearing higher-grade masks that are not just thicker but also tighter. They often contain metal strips to seal any open spaces.

“The most common problem is indentations around their nose and cheekbones,” says Dr Shireen Furtado.

They can be severe and cause bruises that persist for a few days. The best way to combat this is to relieve the pressure by padding affected areas with gauze. Dr Sravya Chowdary says the pressure on the ears can be eased by switching between elastic masks and those with ties .

“Armpits, groin and feet are highly susceptible to fungal infections,” she explains. Bacterial infections are caused by sweaty clothes rubbing against hair follicles, causing boils. Her fix is dusting powder. Antifungal and antibacterial powders are best. The talc helps control sweating, she says.