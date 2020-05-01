How to look good on camerawhen you work from home

Video calls have become the new normal. Whether it is a meeting with your colleagues or attending job interviews, everything is via video call.

While it’s not rocket science to know that the way you present yourself on video calls is as important as it is face-to-face, it’s not always easy to look your best.

Here are some ways you can ensure that you look your best.

Lighting is the key

Your webcam’s quality may be considerably lower than your phone camera but it’s not that hard to find the right lighting to enhance the way you look through it.

Avoid fluorescent lights, unflattering shadows. Lights right above your head will make your eyes look hollowed out.

Instead, the primary light should always be behind your camera. It’s best to have two light sources, one on your left and another on your right. Make sure that the light is never behind you.

Use a thick book, box or table to make sure your laptop camera is on your same eye level so that the angle is accurate.

Background matters

It’s important that you keep your work environment clean and uncluttered. Choose a neutral background and not where too many paintings or photographs are hung in the background. It can be distracting. Make one section of your home the dedicated work station. Perhaps a plain or one-print curtain as your background and nothing more.

Professional attire and self-care

The camera tends to accentuate our flaws, especially oily skin and unkempt hair. Apply a mattifying moisturiser before you accept the call. Comb your hair into an easy-to-manage style. Take a look at yourself on the screen often to make sure you look presentable.

And as comfy as your pyjamas feel, don’t wear them during a work call. Choose a solid-coloured outfit. Don’t wear too many accessories as they can be distracting. You never know if you might have to stand up (even if it is to go grab something from another spot), so dress professionally from head to toe.

Don’t lose eye contact

Many people tend to look at the screen while talking, don’t do this. Look directly into the camera and speak confidently. Even if it’s a conference call, sit straight and look up. Don’t slouch or browse through your phone when you don’t have to talk.

Keep housemates informed

Let the people at home know that you are on a work call and not to disturb you. This way you ensure that you avoid an embarrassing interruption for everyone involved.