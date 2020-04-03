How to make working from home a pleasant experience

With the lockdown going on, most people are now working from home. While some may find the extra time to be a blessing, others might be finding it difficult to manage their work and personal life.

If you fall into the latter category, don’t worry. Here are a few tips that you could implement to make this a smoother experience.

Create a schedule

Yes, we know it’s easier said than done. But if you stick to a timetable, eventually, it’ll become a habit. Plan the day — from your morning coffee to the breaks you take in between. Resist the temptation to hit the snooze button in the morning.

Share your schedule with your family or roommates so they know when not to disturb you; unless there’s an emergency.

Dress professionally

Though being stylish and making fashion statements is not the need of the hour, dressing up before you log in from home will make a difference.

Take a shower, dress sharp and tie or comb your hair neatly, even if you don’t have a video call or a call conference to attend. This helps one stay fresh and focused.

Make a separate work zone

Select a comfortable chair and table for yourself, or even a bean bag and a corner with lots of light and fresh air and make it your work zone. Make sure this space is free of distractions that can kill your productivity.

Sitting near a window or a space that gives you a view of the outside world is a good idea. It will help reduce stress and help you work efficiently.

Back it up

Since you are not working on an office network, which protects your data, always make sure you have an additional backup. Save all your data on a USB/external storage device and your Google drive, just in case you have to switch to a different computer, or any such situation arises.

Communication is key

It’s easier to communicate when you’re at work. But now, you will have to draft an email or see that all pointers are clearly communicated to your team. In case there are any doubts, clarify it immediately so that work doesn’t get affected.

Log out

Working from home doesn’t mean you have to always be in front of your computer. As social beings, it is important for one to spend time with family or housemates.

If you live alone, find a hobby like cooking, painting or whatever helps you relax. Connect with friends you haven’t spoken to in a while through social media. Read, watch good movies and relax. After all, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.