I am carving my own path: Ananya

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla released her first single in 2016 which started off her career as a singer-songwriter. Following the release of her first four singles, including ‘Livin’ The Life’, ‘Meant To Be’ and ‘Hold On’, she is working on her next song ‘Better’.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she spoke about her music, business and more.

When did you find your passion for music?

Music has always been a massive part of my life. I took up my first instrument, the santoor, when I was nine years old. I always loved writing poetry and that translated into writing songs. I was a shy kid and this felt like a great way to express my emotions. I learnt to play the guitar as a teenager through YouTube tutorials. By the time I went to college, I was writing my own music and regularly performing. Music helped me when I was going through a rough patch during university and it made me realise that it has the power to change people’s lives. That’s when I knew then that this is what I wanted to do.

Who inspires you?

I really admire the authenticity, honesty and vulnerability of artistes like Eminem, Kurt Cobain, Ed Sheeran and Adele. Lately, I have been loving the works of Khalid, SZA and Camilla Cabello.

Personally, my mom is always my biggest inspiration. She’s taught me so much about trying to leave a positive impact on the world. She’s my rock.

What drives your choices as an entrepreneur?

Everything I do as an entrepreneur comes from the idea of being a profitable business with a heart. I know what it is like to experience mental illness. I want to make it a little easier for others who are going through similar situations. I know what it is like to be a woman in a world that tries to dictate their roles in society. I used these experiences to create something I care about deeply.

Many say you are only famous because of your family. What’s your response?

Nobody listens to music or no song goes platinum because of a family name. That happens because people truly enjoy your music. It is years of hard work that lead me to where I am today. There are always going to be people who jump to conclusions because of my surname — it was a little disheartening at first. I don’t blame them though. They don’t know my story and I don’t know theirs. I’m so proud of everything my family has done, but I’m carving my own path and making a name for myself.

How do you balance your business and music along with your personal life?

To be honest, my personal life was non-existent for a long time. I love everything I do and had a clear vision of where I wanted things to go, so I was reluctant to take a step back. I get anxious if I’m not doing anything but have learned how important it is for your mental wellness to make time for self-care. I have learnt to delegate and take enough ‘me-time’.

Any projects in the pipeline?

I am touring around India at the moment. Then I am heading to London to work on some more music.