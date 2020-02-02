'I believe no one is a bad dancer'

Popular dancer and television personality Shakti Mohan cemented her place in public memory with numerous reality shows — which chronicled her journey from a participant to a judge on the stage. Now the owner of a dance brand called ‘Nritya Shakti’, she also kickstarted her Bollywood journey by choreographing the song ‘Nainowale Ne’ in the movie ‘Padmaavat’. She recently choreographed a dance number for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming ‘Shamshera’.

Shakti recently donned the entrepreneur’s hat with the launch of her maiden cosmetic line in association with NY Bae. She also announced season 2 of India’s only dance-meets-comedy-meets-style web series ‘Break A Leg’.

Metrolife talks to the busy lady about her diverse interests.

Why did you decide to launch a cosmetic line?

As an artiste I have been into makeup since forever. I am always looking out for make up which lasts long because we usually sweat between takes. ‘NYbae X Shakti’ was launched because I wanted to create a brand for women who are out all day long and don’t have the time for that touch up. The lipsticks are creamy and will last throughout the day.

What was the inspiration behind ‘Break A Leg’?

It is a chat show where people can just come and have fun and dance their hearts out. The inspiration was to create something unique and light. It is an effort to bring together non-dancer personalities to share anecdotes, engage in dancing drills and face-off battles, getting them to embrace complex dance forms they’ve never been exposed to previously.

The rise of Instagram and Tik Tok seems to have made dancers out of mostly every youngster in India. What are the pros and cons of this?

Isn’t it great? Anyone can create content and reach out to an audience, without actually waiting for a chance on a reality show. Back in the days, we had to wait for such a platform to showcase our talent, but now even people in remote locations can make videos that will reach a large audience.

I believe no one is a bad dancer, we just need to polish our skills. With practice, everyone can be a skilled dancer.

Thoughts about dance reality shows?

They are amazing. The talent is mind blowing and it gives a great platform to people.

Don’t the participants feel unduly pressurised?

It depends on how much pressure you take. There are two sides to it — some like it and some don’t, some perform better under pressure while others, like me, don’t. Personally, I feel focusing on your craft is more important because that’s what will last.

What should the daily routine of an aspiring dancer look like?

Wake up early, exercise at least five times a week, eat healthy food and don’t over do anything, you can injure yourself.

What are you working on at the moment?

Currently, I’m shooting the second season of ‘Break A Leg’ and am also working on a jewellery line with my sisters.