I do whatever I think is different: Shamita

There’s a feeling among many Indian households that nobody can love a boy like his mother. The song, ‘Teri Maa’, featuring actor Shamita Shetty, wishes to break that notion.

Shamita shimmers in a colourful setting to her brother-in-law (actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband) Raj Kundra’s direction. Sisters Roop Sidhu and Dolly Sidhu have sung the song written by Jaani. Alongside Shamita, ‘TikTok’ star Manav Chhabra also features in this video choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

The entire video was shot in just 18 hours on Mumbai’s Madh Island. In an interview with Metrolife, Shamita talks about the making of the video and more.

What made you accept the offer?

I loved the song when I heard it. There are some things that I do just for fun. I don’t look at everything from a career perspective.

How was it working with Raj Kundra?

Raj is always very calm and composed. There’s never a dull moment when he around. I like working with people like that. Interestingly, the set that we shot in was colourful and it appeared as though we shot in three different locations. We shot the entire song in one day.

What do the lyrics mean?

There’s the general perception that nobody can love men as much as their mothers do. The song plays around with that belief. In the video, there’s a girl who comes along to prove that wrong. She wants to tell men that

wives can love them as

much or more than their mothers do. (The lady who plays the mother complements Shamita’s quick dance moves with her cheeky expressions).

You also wear very colourful costumes…

Punjabis love their colours. I had a good stylist. My last costume in the song — denim shorts and top — was hand-made. I’ve used outfits from Sonam Luthria and Anupama Dayal. This was done to give the video a colourful, fun and young finish.

How long did you take to learn the dance moves?

I learnt them all in just three hours. I love dancing, so I didn’t find it tedious at all. I enjoyed the rush and the speed with which we worked on the video. I am sure this soon will become a popular choice at weddings.

What’s the pipeline?

I don’t plan anything. This is my first music video and I go with the flow and do whatever I think is different.